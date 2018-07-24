Crime Watch

On July 22, 2018 at 3:08 a.m.

While patrolling the 700 block of 10th Street, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers saw a subject walk out of a residential garage carrying a bicycle. The subject tried to flee from officers in the alley but was detained a short distance away. The bicycle was determined to be stolen from the residence. The subject was identified as Tyler Mitchell Davis, a 28-year-old male from Mar Vista. Davis was also in possession of narcotics and on probation. Davis was booked residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest and probation violation. Davis remains in custody at SMPD Jail on a bail of $50,000 pending future court proceedings.