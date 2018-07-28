Fresh Finds: Squash blossoms

Squash blossoms are officially in season and on tables at Santa Monica Farmers Markets. Aficionados say they are best stuffed with cheese, dipped in a flour-based batter and fried in oil, but they can also be eaten fresh and mixed into salads to add a floral flair. The blossoms, known as courgette flowers, have a light, zucchini-like taste. The delicate flowers are highly perishable, so if you get some eat them fast.

Santa Monica has four weekly farmers markets including the Wednesday Downtown market on Arizona Avenue between 4th and Ocean from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Saturday Downtown market on Arizona Avenue between 4th and 2nd Streets from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Saturday Virginia Ave. Park market at 2200 Virginia Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Sunday Main Street market at 2640 Main Street from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.