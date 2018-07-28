Lions Roar

by Susan deRemer

It is hard to believe that we are in the second half of 2018, but if you are a Lion, it is the beginning of a new year of service. With the motto, We Serve, Lions focus on five pillars of service from July 1st to June 30th – vision, feeding the hungry, diabetes awareness, helping the environment and childhood cancer. The Santa Monica Lions have been serving Santa Monica and the Westside since 1923 and here are some of the activities we have planned for the coming year.

September is the month of our biggest fundraising event, our 64th Annual Pancake Breakfast to be held on Saturday, September 29th from 7:30 – 11:00 AM at the SM Boys and Girls Club on Lincoln. Tickets are only $5 for fluffy pancakes, eggs, delicious sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk. For more information or to get tickets, please contact Kingsley Fife at 310-454-2960 or santamonicalion@gmail.com. All proceeds from this event go directly back into the community through grants we give out in the spring.

In October and November we are planning a couple of hands-on projects with local nonprofits (details to come), and we have our first of two Young Leaders in Service Awards announcements to honor 9th – 12th grade youth for their commitment to community service. Wrapping up 2018, in December, we will join with the Salvation Army in their bell ringing campaign.

Starting in 2019, grant application for the funding of specific programs or services that help the Santa Monica and the Westside communities will be due FEBRUARY 1st. This change was made to better accommodate some of our applicants that need funding earlier in the spring.

In February the student speaker contest kicks-off with more than $21,000 in college funding available. The topic will be announced fall 2018. This contest is for local high school students. Please check with your speech, drama or English departments for more information.

In March we hold our annual Lions Eyes Across California vision screening, which will also include a diabetes awareness program. In April we will work with the City of Santa Monica for the Arts and Literacy Festival, as well as planting trees in our community. In May we have the second Young Leaders in Service Awards honoring additional high school student that are committed to helping others.

These projects make for a very full, but gratifying year. If you think you might like to give back to the community, feel free to call us and join as a volunteer for one project, or consider becoming a Lion. To learn more about the Santa Monica Lions or attend a lunch meeting on the 1st or 3rd Thursday of each month from 12:15-1:30 p.m., please contact Yoriko Fisher at santamonicalion@gmail.com. Our meetings are held at the Elks Lodge on Pico, between 10th and 11th Streets.

Susan DeRemer is part of the Santa Monica Lions Club