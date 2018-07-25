Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Environment

Real Birds Draw a Crowd

REAL BIRDS DRAW A CROWD The Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society (SMBAS) hosts free monthly Malibu Lagoon Field Trips for bird watching. Trips are available for all ages and experience levels. For more information about the organization and their activities, visit https://smbasblog.com. Photo by Jacob Wilkes
The Santa Monica Bay Audubon Society (SMBAS) hosts free monthly Malibu Lagoon Field Trips for bird watching.
Trips are available for all ages and experience levels. For more information about the organization and their activities, visit https://smbasblog.com.

Photos by Jacob Wilkes

