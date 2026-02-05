3 dead as driver crashes through Westwood market

Three people were killed when a silver sedan crashed through the 99 Ranch Market on the corner of Westwood Blvd and Rochester Ave. Several others are reported injured and two are said to be in serious condition.

The driver was described as an older woman around 70 years old. LAPD reports confirm she struck a bicyclist a block earlier before veering off the road and into the market. LAPD stated this is not being considered an intentional collision, leading to speculation that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.