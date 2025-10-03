Amor Film Festival Returns to Santa Monica in October

The Amor Film Festival will return Oct. 12 to showcase independent cinema at the Illusion Magic Lounge in Santa Monica.

Founded by Hazel Rodriguez and Samuel Mendoza, the festival presents an intimate evening of short films spanning drama, documentary, romance, experimental and horror genres. Each screening will be followed by cast and crew question-and-answer sessions.

"Our mission is to create an accessible platform for emerging filmmakers to share their work with a passionate audience, industry professionals, and each other," Rodriguez said. "Santa Monica's creative energy and diversity make it the perfect home for Amor."

The festival will feature live filmmaker discussions, curated awards recognizing excellence in storytelling, performance, cinematography and audience impact, plus red carpet photography and media coverage.

Organizers are seeking local businesses and creative brands interested in arts sponsorship or product partnerships. Limited sponsorship and gifting opportunities remain available.

Early bird film submissions are currently open through FilmFreeway with discounted entry fees available before the deadline.

The festival can be found online at www.amorfilmfestival.com and on Instagram @amorfilmfestival.

