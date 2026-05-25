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Annenberg Community Beach House unveils summer programming

By Maaz Alin
Annenberg Community Beach House summer programming announcement, Santa Monica beach facility
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The Annenberg Community Beach House will offer a full slate of summer events beginning Saturday, June 6, including returning community favorites, new craft and game activations, a World Cup watch party and daily poolside recreation.

Programming opens June 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. with internet radio station dublab returning for Ocean of Sound, a curated evening of restorative listening for ages 18 and older. The free event requires an early RSVP.

The 14th annual all-ages Cardboard Yacht Regatta returns Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with two-person teams racing themed cardboard and duct tape yachts across the historic pool. Spectators attend free; participants must pre-register for $20 per team.

The historic heated pool opens for daily recreational swimming Sunday, June 14, through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with Labor Day hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrating SaMo Pride, the PRIDE Sunset Swim returns Friday, June 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., offering a queer, judgment-free space for ages 18 and older with crafts by Lavendar Art Club, pool floaties and s'mores.

A World Cup Fun & Watch Party will be held Thursday, June 25, from 6 to 9 p.m., with soccer-inspired activities, crafts and games for all ages plus livestreaming of the Türkiye vs. USA and Paraguay vs. Australia matches.

All-ages Sunset Picnics in the courtyard run from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13. The June 18 edition features a Route 66 theme with trivia, crafts and music. Later dates include s'mores and live musical duos. The events are free, but RSVPs are encouraged. A new Sand & Sea Room Fun activation offering crafts and games for all ages will run from 3 to 5 p.m. on those same dates.

Additional Sunset Swims for ages 18 and older take place July 10 and 24 and Aug. 7 and 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Queer Surf's 2nd Annual Art Splash takes place Sunday, July 26, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The annual Community Picnic is Thursday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. Santa Monica Public Library at the Beach returns Friday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Summer recreation classes include stand-up paddleboard, floating fitness, yoga, youth volleyball camps, swim lessons and Camp Bounce.

More information: annenbergbeachhouse.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Events Wilmont Beach
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Maaz Alin

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