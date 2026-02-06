ARCANE Space Gallery in Venice will host an artist talk with multidisciplinary artist Morleigh Steinberg on February 7, 2026, discussing her exhibition that reconsiders Irish landscape painting through migration and memory.

ARCANE Space Gallery will host an artist talk with Morleigh Steinberg, in conversation with curator Michele Romero, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 2 p.m., presented in conjunction with Steinberg's solo exhibition "someplace, somewhere."

Seating is limited. No RSVP required.

The talk will include a walk-through of the exhibition and explore Steinberg's decades-long investigation into the boundaries between place and perception. Her newest body of work reconsiders traditional Irish landscape painting through the lenses of migration, memory and belonging.

Rendered as luminous, place-shifting, silver mylar prints, Steinberg's altered terrains and skyscapes hover between memory and dream, personal geography and mythic terrain. The conversation will explore the narratives, processes and influences behind these works.

Steinberg is a multidisciplinary artist whose practice spans photography, filmmaking, dance and curation. Trained in modern dance and choreography, she brings a kinetic sensibility to her visual work, emphasizing rhythm, movement and transformation. She has toured internationally with MOMIX, ISO Dance and ARCANE Collective, performing at institutions including the Guggenheim Museum in New York, The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and REDCAT in Los Angeles.

Since 1993, Steinberg has collaborated with U2 as a creative consultant and choreographer, including for UV/U2 at Sphere Las Vegas, and co-directed "V:UV/U2 An Immersive Concert Film."

In 2017, Steinberg co-founded ARCANE Space Gallery in Venice Beach with Frally Hynes. Her curatorial practice is driven by narrative, environment and transformation. Recent projects include "Postage: The Macro World of Stamps" in 2025 and the traveling curatorial platform Dance and Eye, presented in Cuba and Ireland in 2024, with a forthcoming iteration at Château La Coste, Aix-en-Provence, in fall 2026.

The exhibition has been extended and is now on view through March 1, 2026. ARCANE Space Gallery is located at 324 Sunset Ave., Unit G, Venice, 90291. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with weekdays by appointment.

