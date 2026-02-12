Armed robbery near beach leads to freeway chase, five arrests

A street robbery near Second Street and California Avenue led to a multi-freeway pursuit late Wednesday that ended with five suspects in custody in Inglewood, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

Officers responded at approximately 9:49 p.m. Feb. 11 to a report of a robbery that had just occurred in the area, police said. Multiple suspects armed with a knife took personal property from the victims before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle, according to preliminary information from the department.

Using the department's SMART Center resources, officers located the vehicle traveling eastbound on the Interstate 10 Freeway and transitioning to the southbound Interstate 405, police said. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase continued through multiple jurisdictions before the vehicle was located in Inglewood with assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department Air Unit, Santa Monica police said.

The suspects fled on foot but five individuals were ultimately taken into custody with help from the Inglewood Police Department and LAPD Air Support, according to the department.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects related to the incident.

The investigation remains active.