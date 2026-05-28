SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes a variety of free summer concerts, multiple wine dinners and other wellness food events, and much more!

Santa Monica College Mariachi Ensemble Los Corsarios Presents Free Concert: Directed by Mary Alfaro, the ensemble will perform a program of traditional rancheras, boleros and huapangos.Thursday, May 28, 11:15 a.m., SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St. smc.edu/calendar/music.php#event-details/05c7e86f-ad26-4ee6-b3f9-19900966d11c

Grocery Store Comedy Show: Belly Laughs is a stand up comedy show showcasing rising stars and seasoned veterans of the LA comedy scene. Grab a drink, some food, sit back, relax, and laugh! Friday, May 29, 7p.m., Fatty Mart, 12210 Venice Blvd. instagram.com/p/DYabcgBSpaV

Pier Play Festival Featuring Afro-House Artist AMÉMÉ: AMÉMÉ, a West African native whose music draws on his Benin heritage, brings together Afro-house tribal percussion, ethereal vocals and deep house influences. He joins a previously announced bill that includes Âme Live Presents — described as an expanded live format incorporating guest vocalists — along with a back-to-back set from AWEN and Xinobi, French artist Notre Dame and rising talent Darina Chuz. Saturday, May 30 https://www.rasa.fyi/event/pier-play-4/prls

Chamber Music Palisades Free Concert: Enjoy a two-part program that includes the Cantilena Trio and a special jazz set as the conclusion. Saturday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m., Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 12000 San Vicente Blvd. cmpalisades.org

"Off the 405" Free Outdoor Summer Concerts: The Getty Center's annual series presents some of today's most exciting bands as they take the courtyard stage and create a vibrant musical experience amid stunning architecture and breathtaking sunset views. This weekend features aja monet, a celebrated surrealist blues poet, vocalist, and composer. Saturday, May 30, starting at 6p.m., https://www.getty.edu/whats-on/off-the-405/

Pilates for the People: Bounce from pilates to brunch at Belles Beach House for a whole day of sweat and community, including complimentary bevvys and sunscreen. Sunday, May 31 10a.m., Venice partiful.com/e/b6INgZL4lofN5aOVEUcf

We All Play: Join a museum-wide daytime pajama party where the entire museum transforms into a high-energy day of performances, activities, food, treats, and hands-on fun for both kids and adults. Sunday, May 31, 10:30a.m. – 2:30p.m., 395 Santa Monica Place caytonmuseum.org/weallplay

Closing Reception & Open Studios at Santa Monica Studios 3026: Under One Roof, a group exhibition of artists curated by Peter Frank closes on Sunday, May 31 with a Closing Reception and Open Studios event from 2-5pm that will include light refreshments, the opportunity to connect with the artists, plus a Silent Auction of small works by the resident artists. 3026 Airport Ave. FREE. airportartscenter.com

Root to Rise: Day Retreat with Crudo e Nudo Chef Brian Bornemann: Root to Rise invites you into a full-day retreat where movement, mindfulness, and the living earth come together in nourishing harmony. Hosted by yoga and mindfulness teacher Hannah Dawe and Chef Brian Bornemann at the beautiful Ecology Center, this one-of-a-kind experience weaves together morning movement, a guided farm tour, hands-on group food preparation, a fresh farm-to-table lunch, a seed planting ceremony, and a closing meditation with tea. Long-time friends and collaborators. Sunday, May 31 https://theecologycenter.org/event/root-to-rise-day-retreat-hannah-dawe-chef-brian-bornemann/

Read Between the Wines: Bring your favorite book — romance, sci-fi, smut, whatever you're to Reading Rhythms at Bodega Wine Bar and settle in for a night of reading with wine, food, and good company as the backdrop. Happy hour pricing all night long. 📗Monday, June 1 at 6p.m., 814 Broadway luma.com/reading-cpn6

Bleak Week Film Festival returns to Santa Monica with a global expansion: American Cinematheque’s “Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair” will screen films at the Aero Theatre while expanding to nearly 100 theaters worldwide. June 1 - 7

Route 66 Steak Challenge: Texas Meets Santa Monica: Straight from Texas to Santa Monica, the legendary 72 oz Steak Challenge, from the Big Texan Steak Ranch is taking over Route 66-where brave contenders attempt to devour a massive steak dinner in under one hour on a live stage. Thursday, June 4, 4 - 8p.m., Santa Monica Pier https://www.meetdaisy.co/calendars/see-santa-monica/events/route-66-steak-challenge-texas-meets-santa-monica

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Oysters & Wine at Divine Vintage: The Blue Plate Oysterette van is coming to Divine Vintage. Get 3 oysters for $10 to along with your wine of choice. Sunday, May 31, 3-7p.m., 1025 Montana Ave. divinevintage.com/products/new-zealand-oysters-sauvignon-blanc

Winemaker Dinner at Shutters with Turnbull & Shypoke: Celebrate Napa Valley craftsmanship with winemaker Peter Heitz as Turnbull and Shypoke wines take center stage in a dynamic, flavor-driven dining experience. Turnbull and Shypoke represent generations of Napa Valley heritage, known for artisanal, small-lot wines that reflect uncompromising quality and authenticity. Wednesday, June 3, 7p.m., 1 Pico Blvd. https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/experiences/#!/collection/4fbfa96d-3a78-424b-bf2e-3895ac89bbcf

Free Lobster for a Year? Luke’s Lobster Launching In-Shack Exclusive Mystery Grab Bags: On June 4 and 5 with mystery grab bags! Diners who spend $25 or more can walk away with merch prizes including a grand prize of free lobster rolls for a year! 200 Santa Monica Blvd. instagram.com/lukeslobster

Tercero Winemaker dinner at Orto: Enjoy a four course dinner featuring Tercero Wines from Los Olivos presented by the winemaker. Thursday, June 4, 7p.m., 502 Santa Monica Blvd. opentable.com/r/orto-santa-monica

The Infatuation’s 2026 Best Santa Monica Restaurant List: The updated list has 21 spots, including newcomers Holy Basil on Santa Monica Blvd., Ghisallo on Ocean Park Blvd., Breadhead on Montana Ave., and Not No Bar on Main St., joining mainstays like Bay Cities, Tar & Roses, and Father’s Office, and Michelin ranked spots Cobi’s, Melisse, and Seline. theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-restaurants-in-santa-monica

Further Afield: U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship: ⛳For the first time in history, the U.S. Women’s Open is being played at Riviera Country Club on the Westside, bringing elite professional golf and international attention to the region. Expect four days of top-tier competition, celebrity sightings, and fan events tied to one of golf’s major championships. 📅 June 2 – 5, 📍 Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA 🔗 https://www.santamonica.com/global-events/

Looking Ahead: World Cup Street Parties; Santa Monica Block Fest IV (6/13); Hollywood on the Coast Food & Wine Fest (6/13); Juneteenth Celebrations (6/19-20); Main St. Summer SOULStice Festival (6/20)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Free Concerts, Wine & Food Events, & More