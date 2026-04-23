SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes CicLAvia, YALLWEST Young Adult Book Fest, Porto's on Abbot Kinney This Weekend, Food Worth Going to the Century City Mall for, and much more!

YALLWEST: SMPL celebrates its 12th annual partnership with the young adult and middle grade book festival that brings almost 80 best-selling authors to Santa Monica every year. Join us on Saturday at Samohi’s campus for a stacked line-up of author panels and book signings, plus activities, games, giveaways, and much more! Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Santa Monica High School, 4th Street Entrance https://www.santamonica.gov/events/40greqr39gh0f33w78py0g3xxw/202604250900

Arts & Literacy Festival - A Day On The Farm: The free community event is designed to help young children build the foundational skills needed for TK and Kindergarten through hands-on learning, storytelling, creativity, and play. Families can explore more than 40 interactive booths hosted by a variety of community partners. Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Virginia Avenue Park https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4ce2p7vtxvd482a8pbaxpg934x/202604251000

CicLAvia: Three miles of West Los Angeles streets will be open only to pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorized travelers marking the nonprofit's 65th open streets event and its first of 2026. The new route connects Santa Monica Boulevard and Westwood Boulevard, passing through neighborhoods experiencing CicLAvia for the first time. The event is free and open to all ages and abilities. Sunday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://www.ciclavia.org/ciclavia_west_la26

Santa Monica Breakfast Club Mad Hatter Tea Party: The whimsical April 26 fundraiser at the YMCA will feature untold stories of the Santa Monica Pier to benefit local children’s dental care.This imaginative event has become legendary in the Santa Monica community, known for its colorful atmosphere and charitable cause. Attendees can anticipate an afternoon of elegance and eccentricity as they indulge in freshly made pastries, a hot buffet brunch catered by Teddy’s Cafe, coffee, tea, and a toast to our honoree. $95. Sunday, April 26, 12 to 3 p.m., SaMo YMCA Event Space, 1332 6th St. To secure a ticket, email santamonicabreakfastclub@gmail.com

Viceroy Mixology Cocktail Making Class: Celebrate the spring season with a fun and refreshing Mixology class inspired by your favorite brunch flavors. In this hands-on experience, you’ll learn how to craft bright, seasonal cocktails perfect for spring gatherings and weekend brunches. Sunday, April 26, 4 - 5:30pm https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monthly-mixology-class-spring-into-brunch-tickets-1984812269929

Santa Monica Education Foundation Wine Auction: The Ed Foundation is the only organization that raises funds for all Santa Monica public schools. Since 1982, donors have funded more than $25 million in arts and academic programs to ensure that all students thrive. This annual event takes place under the Fairmont Fig Tree. Sunday, April 26, 101 Wilshire Blvd. smedfoundation.org/sm-wine-auction

Kate Bowler in conversation with Rainn Wilson, discussing her book, Joyful, Anyway: Spend an evening with the bestselling author, Duke professor, and expert at telling the truth about being human. They will discuss joy that doesn’t require us to pretend everything is fine. Expect laughter, honesty, and the rare relief of being told the truth: you can’t always be happy—but you can be joyful, anyway. Sunday, April 26, 4p.m., New Roads School 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/kate-bowler/

Think Pink for Women's Wellness: Maria Shriver, award-winning journalist, author and women's health advocate, will deliver the keynote address at the 20th annual event. Wednesday, April 29, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Bel-Air Bay Club, Pacific Palisades https://www.eventcreate.com/e/think-pink-for-women-s-well-319205

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio; Arts, Culture & Creativity Month (April)

What to Eat & Drink?

Andrew's Cheese Shop Premium Pours & Grilled Cheese Night: Andrew will guide you through each pairing, sharing the stories behind the producers, what makes each pour unique, and how it all comes together on the plate. It all starts with a fresh zingy starter salad followed by 4 courses of grilled cheese sandwiches each paired with rare beer, sparkling wine, and a few standout beer/wine hybrids along the way. The evening finishes with a Basque cheesecake dessert pairing. Friday, April 24, 7p.m., 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/premium-pours-and-grilled-cheese-night-tickets-1985531324641

Porto's on Abbot Kinney This Weekend! 🥐 HUGE: Porto’s is posting up on the West Side for the weekend (at the Our Place store)!! Yes, that includes their iconic potato balls. The Menu: Spiced Chicken & Labneh Potato Ball®, Pistachio Rose Refugiado®, Cardamom Sunrise Iced Latte. Saturday & Sunday, April 25 & 26, 1344 Abbot Kinney, Venice https://www.instagram.com/p/DXXAGoRD3Q2/

Joe and the Juice Grand Opening: They are offering free coffees and matchas with every purchase on at the opening of their first Santa Monica location this Saturday, April 25, 2121 Cloverfield Blvd. facebook.com/groups/316841977393576/posts/959594513118316

Monday Meltdown at Offhand Wine Bar: It’s a grilled cheese extravaganza every Monday from 5-close. Come get some. 🧀Mondays instagram.com/offhandwinebar

Katie Parla x Cosetta Roman Dinner: Join us for a communal dinner of fellow food-lovers and Romaphiles under the Santa Monica stars!!! Each ticket is $125 (plus tax and gratuity*) and gets you a signed copy of NYT Bestselling author Katie Parla's new book 'Rome' PLUS a seat at our dinner table. Chef Zach will be cooking up some of his favorite dishes from the book and Katie will be making her rounds talking all things Rome. Thirsty? Heather will be pouring her favorite wines from around the Eternal City! Tuesday, April 28, 5p.m. & 8p.m., https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/cosetta/events/katie-parla-x-cosetta-2026-04-28

Winemaker Dinner at Shutters with Grgich Hills: Grgich Hills is a Napa Valley legend, famous for producing the Chardonnay that won the historic 1976 Judgment of Paris and setting the standard for excellence worldwide.Experience the legacy of Napa Valley with Violet Grgich, President & CEO, as she shares the story behind Grgich Hills’ iconic wines over an elegant multi-course dinner. Wednesday, April 29, 7p.m., 1 Pico Blvd. https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/experiences/#!/collection/7f0d6f71-17a7-43e5-a6be-f55a5e73f528

Multiple SaMo Restaurants on The Infatuation's "Patio Power Rankings: Where To Eat & Drink Outside": Michael's Restaurant (1147 3rd St.) & Din Tai Fung (395 Santa Monica Place) both make the list with DTF being described as “A rooftop with ocean views is always a draw. A rooftop with ocean views that also serves excellent soup dumplings? That’s basically Eras x Cowboy Carter joining up for an arena tour.” https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/the-patio-power-rankings

HomeState Launches New Limited-Time Band Taco with Paramore’s Hayley Williams: The Parachute (A Mississippi-A** Taco) is a vegetarian taco comprised of mushrooms, black beans, lettuce, crunchy tortilla strips, Monterey Jack cheese, and a house-made tomatillo ranch, wrapped in HomeState’s signature flour tortilla. $1 from every Parachute taco sold will benefit Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef) – California’s largest nonprofit deportation defense law firm, providing free legal aid to community members impacted by the immigration system. Available now through May 17, 720 Wilshire Blvd. instagram.com/homestate/

Further Afield: Super Peach from David Chang / Momofuku Gets 2 Star Review from New York Times: Popular mainstays include the Duke’s Style Martini, Kimbap (from Spicy Bluefin Tuna to Australian Wagyu Beef) and the Savory Donut with a coconut curry filling, to name a few. Newer dishes to hit the menu include Jjajangmyeon, made with sweet & sour pork, black bean and noodles, and Dak Galbi ssam set with chicken thighs, gochujang and garlic. They also recently launched a “Social Hour Menu” from 3 - 6p.m. with bites and snacks such as their Tallow-Fried Sweet Potato Wedges, Tasty Deluxe, a double patty, cheese, griddled onions, luna sauce, and Fried Chicken & Caviar Bun. I’ve been a few times both for dinner and the Social Hour and can attest that it’s definitely worth heading to the Century City Mall for! nytimes.com/2026/02/10/dining/super-peach-restaurant-review-los-angeles.html

Looking Ahead: SaMo International Jazz Festival (5/1-9); Venice Beach Cinco de Mayo Parade (5/2); Netflix Is A Joke Fest (5/4-10); EEEEEATSCON (5/16-17); Montana Ave. Annual Sidewalk Sale & Wellness Walk (5/16); MAINopoly Taste of Main Street (5/24); U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship (6/2-5);

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Literary & Cycling Events & More