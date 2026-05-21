SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes MAINopoly, Pier Locals Night Finale, Dine Latino Restaurant Week, & Many More Memorial Day Weekend Festivities!

Bike Anywhere Day (Thursday, May 21): Big Blue Bus is celebrating its growing community of multimodal riders, by offering free rides to bicyclists! On May 21, your ride is FREE when you board Big Blue Bus with a bike or helmet. Metro Bike Share will offer free 30-minute rides on May 21 across the 225 bike rental stations throughout Los Angeles. All riders can redeem them by selecting ‘1-Ride’ at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app, and by entering promo 052126 – this code can be redeemed multiple times throughout the day.

Pier Locals’ Night Season Finale: Some nights on the Santa Monica Pier just feel like summer. Thursday, May 21 is one of them, as Locals’ Night returns for its spring season finale from 3:30 to 10 p.m., bringing together live music, storytelling, classic cars, and community celebration across the Pier in one unforgettable evening—free and open to all ages. This special edition also marks the beginning of Pacific Park’s 30th anniversary celebration, with select moments woven into the evening, including a community “thank you” tribute on the Ferris wheel and the debut of Sweet Rose Creamery for guests. Thursday, May 21, 3:30-10p.m. instagram.com/santamonicapier

Rick Crocker 5k Run/Walk: Lace up and join us for the 6th Annual Rick Crocker 5K Challenge in support of the Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL). Thursday, May 21, 3:30-10p.m., SaMo Pier santamonicanext.org/2026/02/rick-crocker-5k-run-walk-coming-back-on-5-21/

"9 to 5 The Musical": Now playing through June 7 at The Morgan-Wixson Theatre as part of the Theatre's 80th anniversary season, brings the high-energy comedy with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton to the stage. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at 2627 Pico Blvd. morgan-wixson.org

11th Annual MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street: This is one of my personal favorite days on Main St. every year. This all-ages community event is a fun take on the classic board game, giving players access to tastings at over 20 participating businesses. Stop at every location for a chance to win a "Taste of Main Street" Prize Package. For the first time ever, MAINopoly guests can sip while they stroll! Thanks to a special City of Santa Monica permit, attendees 21+ can enjoy alcoholic beverages throughout designated areas of Main Street during the event. Grab a drink from the “Go to Jail” Beer Garden or select participating locations and enjoy it as you make your way from stop to stop. $30 for advanced tickets. Sunday, May 24, 1 – 5p.m. https://mainopolysm.com/

Handlebar Happy Hour: Close out Bike Month with the second Handlebar Happy Hour at Bodega Wine Bar (814 Broadway) on Thursday, May 28 from 4PM to 6PM. Connect with fellow cyclists, and enjoy a local establishment along the newly constructed Broadway corridor. The City of Santa Monica’s Mobility team will be present to answer questions about the Broadway project.

Memorial Day at The Miramar: Enjoy a luau featuring island-inspired cuisine in the Miramar Gardens, experience Mermaid Magic poolside with storytelling, and savor coastal moments thoughtfully designed for all ages under the Santa Monica sun. fairmont-miramar.com/happening-at-the-miramar-2026/

Free Mariachi Ensemble Concert: Directed by Mary Alfaro, the ensemble will perform a program of traditional rancheras, boleros and huapangos. Thursday, May 28, 11:15 a.m., SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St.

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Dine Latino Restaurant Week: Now through Sunday, May 24, more than 200 local restaurants representing the culinary traditions of 20 Latin American countries, are offering prix-fixe menus and special dishes. The Latino Restaurant Assn. aims to celebrate and provide essential support to participating Latino restaurants across L.A. County, which have faced mounting challenges since ICE raids began last year. Participating SaMo spots include La Monarca Bakery (1300 Wilshire Blvd.) and Fogo De Chao (1551 Ocean Ave.). https://dinelatinomap.tiiny.site/

Five-Course Oceanfront Dinner & Nikka Whisky Pairing: Indulge in an evening at The Lobster on a five-course dinner paired with Nikka Whisky & Spirits. $160/person. 21+ only. Thursday, May 21, 6p.m., 1602 Ocean Ave. resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/the-lobster

Florentine Steak Dinner Series at All'Antico Vinaio: The popula Italian sandwich spot has teamed up with Florence Underground for a dinner series at their Santa Monica location centered around bistecca alla Fiorentina. For $160 per pair, the meal opens with cured meats, cheeses, and house-made schiacciata bread before the main event: a thick T-bone seasoned only with salt and olive oil, served slightly before medium-rare with classic sides family-style. Olive oil cake and crema close it out. Available just three dates, May 29, June 26, and July 30. tables.toasttab.com/all-antico-vinaio-santa-monica-blvd/experience/fiorentina-night

"Circle Bar’s Triumphant Return To Santa Monica": This Toddrickallen blog post details "One of Santa Monica’s most legendary nightlife venues is set to return on Friday, May 22. Circle Bar, the longtime OG Main Street bar and nightclub known for its dimly lit, oval-shaped bar, packed dance floor, and historic past, will reopen under new ownership. At the helm are local restaurateurs Mark and Addie Van Gessel, the duo behind the Venice staple Hinano Cafe and Santa Monica’s Tavern on Main." https://toddrickallen.com/2026/05/14/circle-bars-triumphant-return-to-santa-monica/

Italian Gelato Chain Bacio di Latte Opens on Montana Ave.: It's known for making its product fresh daily in-store with popular offerings including classics such as Stracciatella, Pistachio, Hazelnut, and the signature Bacio di Latte sweet cream, along with rotating fruit sorbets and seasonal items. 1510 Montana Ave.

Pop’s Bagels Opens On Montana Ave.: After two years B&T’s Deli abruptly closed up shop on April 30 at 912 Montana Ave. By some miracle, cult-fave carb purveyor Pop’s Bagels has not only managed to move in but are planning opened up within a couple weeks already. Pop’s Bagels has four other LA locations and is well-known for long lines and bagels described as “fluffy, crispy, and perfectly chewy”. With equally culty H& H Bagels just a block away, and Sam’s Bagels a little over a block in the opposite direction, Montana Ave is turning into something of a carb capital. toddrickallen.com/2026/05/15/pops-bagels-opens-on-montana-ave

Cotti Coffee Plans to Open on Third Street Promenade: ☕Cotti is now the third-largest coffee chain in the world, behind only Starbucks and Luckin, and just entered the U.S. market last year. Their selection of the Promenade alongside their NYC and LA debut sites puts Santa Monica on a very short list of U.S. cities they are targeting.

Further Afield: Live Talks Hosts José Andrés in conversation with Jennifer Garner, discussing his newest book: Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard: Enjoy a lively, immersive, and authoritative collection of Chef José’s most beloved recipes from his home country, and the stories of the diverse people and places behind them. Tuesday, May 26, 8p.m., 4401 Elenda St, Culver City eventbrite.com/e/jose-andres-with-jennifer-garner-tickets-1986634208396

More Further Afield: Street Food Cinema Returns: L.A. State Historic Park hosts weekly outdoor movies along with live performances, comedians, popular food trucks, themed cocktails and more. Saturdays through August, 1245 N Spring St., LA streetfoodcinema.com

Looking Ahead: U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship (6/2-5); World Cup Street Parties; Main St. Summer SOULStice Festival (6/20)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: MAINopoly, Pier Locals Night Finale, & More Memorial Day Weekend Festivities