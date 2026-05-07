SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes a plethora of Mother’s Day events, SaMo Jazz Festival, SMFD Open House, and much more!

Live Jazz and Dinner at The Lobster with Natalie Jacob Trio, complementing the Santa Monica Jazz Festival. Thursday, May 7, 6 - 9p.m.

SaMo Jazz Festival Tribute Celebrating John Coltrane: A multigenerational tribute at BroadStage featuring saxophonists Isaiah Collier and Lakecia Benjamin, alongside Tenor Madness featuring Hubert Laws and Stanley Clarke. Friday, May 8, 7p.m. smjazzfest.com/schedule

Venice Family Clinic Art Exhibition + Auction: What began nearly 50 years ago as Venice Art Walk, a one-day fundraiser, has grown into Venice Family Clinic Art Exhibition + Auction - the longest-running charity art exhibition in Los Angeles. May 8-17, 910 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice https://venicefamilyclinic.org/aea26/

Mothers in Bloom Floral Arrangement Masterclass: Gift her an afternoon she will carry long after the blooms have opened. Under the guidance of an expert florist from our partners at FlowerBX, you and your mother will select fresh, seasonal blooms and learn the artisanal techniques behind truly elegant arrangements, creating something beautiful entirely by hand. This Mother's Day, give her more than a gift. Give her a memory. Friday, May 8, 6 - 8p.m., 1700 Ocean Ave. santamonica.regenthotels.com/experience/bookable-experiences/#!/event/019cde02-41eb-737c-99a2-b94a8c1d0563

Sunset Sessions Returns to the Penmar: Join for good music, good company, and something that smells really good as ⁠by/rosie jane is collabing with Penmar so that every ticket comes with a Rosie travel spray, plus the first 100 guests will receive a free glass of wine. Friday, May 8, 5p.m., 1233 Rose Ave., Venice instagram.com/p/DXpJs1XiSR0

Jump for Joy With Z Bounce Fitness: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a method-driven rebounder workout that blends mindfulness, cardio, strength, and flow. This full-body experience is designed to energize, uplift, and leave you feeling strong, clear, and connected. Saturday, May 9, 9:30 - 11a.m., Regent Santa Monica, 1700 Ocean Ave. eventbrite.com/e/jump-for-joy-tickets-1987100538201

SMFD Fire Service Day 2026 Open House at Fire Station 1: Tour the station, meet firefighters, explore fire engines up close, and learn more about fire safety, our new programs, disaster preparedness and Hands only CPR . Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., 1337 7th St. santamonica.gov/events/fire-service-day-2026

The Main Street Community Garden turns 50: This is where the citywide community gardens program started in 1976, and it is celebrating with anniversary festivities. Saturday, May 9, 9 - 11 a.m., 2318 Main St. instagram.com/p/DXxWn5wksWv

SaMo Jazz Festival Finale: A Day in the Park: The first full-scale concert event at Tongva Park, headlined by double 2026 Grammy-winner Kamasi Washington. * Special Collaborative Set: Stanley Clarke will be joined by iconic Police drummer Stewart Copeland, pianist Kiefer, and trumpeter Keyon Harrold for a one-time Miles Davis tribute. Saturday, May 9, 1 – 10p.m. smjazzfest.com/schedule

The Main Library Turns 20: Enjoy a community celebration featuring a panel with the building's architects from Moore Ruble Yudell, a reception, and a chance to join the Friends of the Library. Saturday, May 9, 2 - 4p.m., 601 Santa Monica Blvd. instagram.com/p/DX2i4YtHC2W

Marina WELL Rey - a free Health, Wellness & Selfcare Expo: Over 60 local businesses will be offering Free Classes, Talks, Doggy Yoga, Vendors and Entertainment. Saturday, May 9, Coco Beach Sports Bar & Grill, 404 Washington Blvd., Venice eventbrite.com/e/marina-well-rey-health-wellness-self-care-expo-tickets-1985527200305

Venice Street Fair: The fair will close 3rd Ave between Rose Ave and Sunset Ave for artists and small businesses. Sunday, May 10, 9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m. instagram.com/theartistfair

Mother's Day Picnic at the Eames House: 🧺 The Eames House invites you and your mama to reserve a blanket on their historic eucalyptus meadowed estate for a picture-perfect Mother’s Day picnic! Sunday, May 10, 11a.m. & 2:30p.m., Pacific Palisades instagram.com/p/DXfUC-Xmasq

Live Talks - Erin Walsh in conversation with Mindy Kaling discussing her book, The Art of Intentional Dressing: Your Essential Style Guide for Manifesting a Magnetic Life: Find your personal style, dress for your destiny, and manifest your most magnetic life in this ultimate guide from a renowned celebrity stylist. Monday, May 11, 8pm, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/erinwalsh_mindykaling/

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Bludso's BBQ Mother's Day: Celebrate with $15 bottomless mimosas, $8 Strawberry cake, and more. 1329 Santa Monica Blvd. instagram.com/bludsosbbq

BOA Mother's Day: Enjoy a Mother’s Day Brunch buffet from 11 am-3 pm ($95 pp). The buffet menu includes breakfast favorites such as eggs benedict, spinach and goat cheese frittata, and fresh pastries, along with seafood, salads, hot sides, a carving station, and desserts. 101 Santa Monica Blvd. boasteak.com/santa-monica-location/

Mother's Day at Hotel Casa del Mar by the Sea: Enjoy Oysters & Caviar, Bluefin Crudo, and Lamb Skewers for starters and then venture into Grilled Snapper, Truffled Crab Omelet, and Croque Madame for entrees. Finish the meal with a trip to the Chef’s Dessert Table with seasonal sweet treats. $135/person. https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/terrazza/events/mothers-day-brunch-2026-05-10

Chelsea Restaurant Mother's Day Brunch: Celebrate with a beautiful, seasonally inspired brunch experience. Join us from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM as we welcome you to gather with family and friends in a warm and inviting setting.

Enjoy a thoughtfully curated 2-course brunch, featuring fresh, vibrant flavors of the season. Your experience begins with breakfast breads for the table and includes a glass of prosecco to toast the occasion.

https://resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/chelsea/events/mothers-day-brunch-2026-05-10?date=2026-04-26&seats=2

Crudo e Nudo Mother's Day: Enjoy a 4-course flight of the restaurant’s classics: A Seasonal Crudo Trio showcasing local seafood; Santa Monica Farmers' Market Mezze featuring a variety of seasonal vegetables with a black garlic hummus & almond dukkah & a Caesar Goes Vegan Salad with little gems, avocado, croutons & furikake; Roasted Prawns & a Seasonal Gnocchi; Chocolate Almond Butter Cups for dessert. Essentially, it's 6 items, but offered over "4 courses," so it’s a solid deal for brunch, lunch or dinner…and for any mom who cares deeply about where their seafood and wine comes from. 2724 Main St. resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/crudo-e-nudo?date=2026-05-10&seats=2

Edgemar Mother's Day: Moms enjoy complimentary treats & a cocktail. 2435 Main St. https://www.instagram.com/edgemar.restaurant/

Fig at the Fairmont Miramar Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet: Enjoy classic brunch favorites, freshly baked pastries, made-to-order omelets, a crêpe station, vibrant seafood displays, and decadent desserts, along with live music, a pop-up floral bar where guests can create their own custom bouquet, and more. $125 per adult, $65 per child ages 6 – 13. 101 Wilshire Blvd. opentable.com/r/fig-santa-monica

Loulou Rooftop Restaurant Mother's Day Brunch Buffet: DJs and live performances for Mother's Day, starting at 11:30a.m. with a special buffet along with Seafood Tower at $95 per adult and $60 for children. 395 Santa Monica Place https://www.opentable.com/r/loulou-rooftop-restaurant-and-lounge-santa-monica

Orla by Michael Mina Mother's Day Brunch: Highlights include Marinated Big Eye Tuna with Egyptian falafel and whipped tahini, Lamb Kofta “Pops” with medjool date glaze, and mains such as Baklava French Toast, Grilled Lamb Chops & Frites, Maine Lobster Spaghetti, and Filet Mignon & Eggs. The experience begins with a champagne welcome and concludes with a dessert selection, including a tableside truffle cart, alongside live music and photo moments throughout the day. Sunday, May 10, 11:00am -3:30pm, 1700 Ocean Ave. https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1352833&restref=1352833&experienceId=699471

Pasjoli's Mother’s Day Brunch: They only do brunch one day per year…to honor the incredible women in our lives! The family style menu includes market salad; egg salad gougere, tots with caviar & crème fraîche; poached salmon; spring vegetables; and french toast. $95 for adults and $65 for kids. 2732 Main St. https://www.opentable.com/r/pasjoli-santa-monica

Sirena at the Georgian Mother’s Day: The restaurant has curated a special, family style brunch prix fixe this Mother’s Day, featuring specials such as lobster garganelli all’arrabiata, grilled asparagus with oster caviar, homemade focaccia, and olive oil semifreddo. $100 / person. 1415 Ocean Ave. sirenabythesea.com

Winemaker Dinner at Shutters with Quintessa: Quintessa stands as one of Napa’s most prestigious estates, producing biodynamic wines that embody elegance, complexity, and a sense of place. Discover the essence of Rutherford terroir with Antonia Huneeus of Quintessa Estate during a luxurious evening of exceptional wines and inspired cuisine. Wednesday, May 13, 7p.m., 1 Pico Blvd. https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/experiences/#!/collection/ceab2d7e-6eba-44d6-b6c7-c76a949aca45

Further Afield: LA County Fair (May 7–31): While it’s in Pomona, it’s the "big one" for the region. This year’s theme is "Play Your Way," and the fair runs Thursday to Sunday through May. Single day, advance tickets start at $18-$25 for adults. lacountyfair.com

Looking Ahead: EEEEEATSCON (5/16-17); Montana Ave. Annual Sidewalk Sale & Wellness Walk (5/16); MAINopoly Taste of Main Street (5/24); U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship (6/2-5); World Cup Street Parties; Main St. Summer SOULStice Festival (6/20)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Mother’s Day & JazzFest & More!