Around Town: Oktoberfest and Halloween Events

SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Oktoberfest and Halloween Events, and much more!

Offbeat Musings Poetry Workshop: There will be journals, wine, yummy bites, and live acoustics for people looking to express new creativity, make a friend, and hang. Thursday, Oct. 2, 7 - 9p.m., 222 Main St. instagram.com/offbeat.exchange

OLA Beach Tennis Club’s Three-Year Anniversary Bash: Three years ago, OLA was just a dream on the sand. Today, it’s a community, a family, and a movement that keeps growing. 🎾 Join an evening at Perry’s Beach Club filled with aloha vibes, community love, and the energy. Friday, Oct. 3, 5 - 9p.m., 2400 Ocean Front Walk instagram.com/olabeachtennis

Venice Beach Wine Club’s Anniversary Party: They are turning 3 and to celebrate We will have a full wine list, lite bites, and sounds by David Ramos. Ticket includes entry and open wine bar 🍷Friday, Oct. 3, 7p.m., 940 Palms blvd, Venice https://www.tickpick.com/organizer/event/the-anniversary-party-35917049

Penmar Oktoberfest: Enjoy authentic food, revelry, and oompah music of the season! Tickets are available here and include a free beer, wine or n/a. A limited number of newsletter subscribers are invited to use the coupon code OPA25 for 25% off. Friday, Oct. 3, 1233 Rose Ave, Venice https://tickets.thepenmar.com/

SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale: Santa Monica College will host three fundraising glass pumpkin sales with proceeds benefiting its art department and community organizations. The first is Saturday, Oct. 4, 8a.m. - 3p.m. at Virginia Ave. Park during weekly Pico Farmers Market, 2200 Virginia Ave. Other dates are Oct. 9 and 11. https://www.smc.edu/calendar/#event-details/de76405c-56d9-4e52-99d1-b0c05ce00711

Hoedown Throwdown in the Sand: Enjoy a country music-themed party at Perry’s North. Saturday, Oct. 4, 3p.m., 930 PCH

Made in L.A. 2025 Exhibition: The Hammer Museum showcases artists practicing throughout the greater LA area. The 28 participants in the exhibition present work not only made in the city but also grounded in its complex and unfolding terrain. Opening Sunday, Oct. 5., 10899 Wilshire Blvd. https://hammer.ucla.edu/exhibitions/2025/made-la-2025

Gather & Grow: Remembering: Songs of Home, Stories of the Heart: This biweekly series at Christine Emerson Reed Park invites families to enjoy hands-on artmaking, live music and interactive performances. Saturday, Oct. 4, 4p.m., 1130 Lincoln Blvd. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remembering-songs-of-home-stories-of-the-heart-tickets-1475452701749

Absolutely Halloween Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse: “The heartwarming tale of the aptly named "Candy," a sweet young girl who learns some surprising lessons about life, love, laughter and sugar, from a delightful array of colorful costume-come-to-life characters who take her on a magical All Hallows' Eve adventure.” Saturday, Oct. 4 - 26, Saturdays at 2p.m. and Sundays at 12:30p.m., 1211 4th St. SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com/absolutely-halloween.html

Santa Monica Place Debuts The Makers Hive Market: Family-friendly artisan market to feature more than 35 independent makers, artists, vintage curators and food concepts. Sunday, Oct. 5, 12- 5 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-makers-hive-market-at-santa-monica-place-tickets-1721731548409

Cinema Sundays at Sunset on the Promenade: Willy Wonka: This summer, Third Street Promenade transforms into Santa Monica's most charming outdoor movie theater every weekend. Sunday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m., in front of the Apple Store, 1415 3rd Street Promenade https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinema-sundays-at-sunset-tickets-1588204385069

Banned Books Week Trivia Night: Celebrate Banned Books Week and flex your literary knowledge with a pub-style trivia competition! Compete individually or as a team to win prizes and raise awareness about book bans. Tuesday, Oct 7, 6 - 7p.m., Solidarity Restaurant, 1414 Lincoln Blvd. instagram.com/solidarityrestaurant

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Wellness & Waves (through 10/11); Weekly Western Wednesday Line Dancing (through 10/29); Penmar Sunset Sessions (through 10/31)

What to Eat & Drink?

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Oct. 3, starting at 5p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

Ina Bakes Pastry Pop-Up: Two Santa Monica moms turned their love of beautiful desserts into Ina Bakes—a bakery known for custom cakes and creative treats. This pop-up features our signature sweets and seasonal pastries. Sunday, Oct. 5, 9a.m. - 2p.m., 535 Rose Avenue, Venice inabakes.com

Carb Loaders Run: 🥖 Carb it up with the best bread from Jyan Isaac after a Sunday morning run with Carb Loaders LA. Sunday, Oct. 5, 10a.m., 1620 Ocean Park Blvd.

Oktoberfest at Wurstküche Venice: Wurstküche kicks off its annual Oktoberfest celebration with German beer, bratwurst, and a lively festival atmosphere. Weekends in October. 625 Lincoln Blvd., Venice eventbrite.com/e/wurstkuche-oktoberfest-tickets-1497736382839

Bread Head Highlighted on Infatuation's "15 Meals In LA For Under $15" List: "If you're making fun of us for calling half of a sandwich a “meal,” you clearly haven’t seen a Bread Head sandwich before. A whole order is roughly the size of a MacBook Pro, so a not-so-humble half is plenty filling. Apart from the impressive size of its sandwiches, this glass box of a shop in Santa Monica is also known for its freshly baked bread that blends the best parts of focaccia and ciabatta. Every filling combination we’ve ever tried is unique but it always hits the spot, whether it’s the salami and coppa-stuffed Combo Grinder, the muffuletta with its mattress of shaved mortadella and olive salad, or the juicy mozzarella sandwich with tangy za’atar spread." 1518 Montana Ave. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/la-best-dishes-under-15-dollars

Further Afield:PetCon 2025: Get ready for a paws-itively amazing event! Expect celebrity pet meet-and-greets, adoptable furry friends, expert panels, a pet costume contest (Halloween style!), and so much more! Tickets are on sale now, with 100% of all sales going directly to the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4–5, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista www.petcon.co

Looking Ahead: Tech St. Santa Monica (10/13); 3rd St. Promenade Dia de los Muertos Celebration (10/18); Main St. Day of the Dog Festival (10/19); OTH Santa Monica Seafood Festival (10/19); LA Wine & Food Festival (11/7-9)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Oktoberfest and Halloween Events