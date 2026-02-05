SMDP's weekend guide features Super Bowl viewing options across Santa Monica from beachfront parties at Perry's to upscale cabanas at the Viceroy, plus Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and the Pump Station's 5-Year Anniversary celebration.

British Vocal Ensemble to Perform 'Queen of Hearts' Concert at St. Matthew's Church in Pacific Palisades: The Gesualdo Six, an acclaimed British vocal ensemble, will perform Renaissance music from influential European queens on Friday, Feb. 6, marking the venue's first concert since the 2025 fires. smdp.com/british-vocal-ensemble-to-perform-queen-of-hearts-concert-at-st-matthews-church/

Pump Station’s 5-Year Anniversary Event: They are celebrating 5 years on Main St. all week with raffle prizes and other events and having a big in-store event on Saturday, Feb. 7, 1 - 5p.m., 2727 Main St. pumpstation.com/pages/5-year-anniversary-event-details-raffle-prizes

Winter Pruning Workshop at The Learning Garden: 🌳 This hands-on Fruit Tree Pruning workshop is for anyone who has ever stood beneath a fruit tree wondering: Am I helping… or about to make a very expensive mistake? Saturday, Feb. 7, 1p.m., 13000 Venice Blvd. thelearninggarden.substack.com/p/saturday-27-winter-pruning-workshop

Super Bowl Singles Party: Get off the couch and into the game with fellow fans at this lively singles-friendly watch party, complete with multiple TVs and bar games to keep the energy high between plays. It’s perfect for mingling, cheering and enjoying the game in a festive setting. Sunday, Feb 8, Starting at 3p.m., Weary Livers Bar, 2819 Pico Blvd. https://www.losangelesfunevents.com/event-details/super-bowl-singles-party-2026-no-cover

Jameson’s Santa Monica Super Bowl Watch Party: Experience the energy of Super Bowl at this premier Main Street sports hub, known for its lively atmosphere and numerous HD screens. Fans can enjoy a full menu of pub favorites alongside game-day specials. Sunday, Feb. 8, Starting at 11a.m., 2702 Main St. santamonica.jamesonsirishpub.com

Super Bowl at 1212 Santa Monica: Catch every touchdown and halftime moment in style with this curated experience at this popular downtown bar, where your food & beverage minimum secures your table for game day. Expect great vibes, screens tuned to the big game, and an upbeat sports crowd. Sunday, Feb 8, Starting at 2:30p.m. 1212 3rd St. Promenade allevents.in/santa-monica/superbowl-sunday-at-1212-santa-monica/10000512069422427

Super Bowl On The Beach: Take the big game to the sand with a beachfront party featuring a 20-foot LED screen, food and drink specials, firepits and live entertainment to keep the celebration going from kickoff to kickoff. Tickets and VIP sections are available for those who want to elevate the experience. Sunday, Feb 8, Starting at 3p.m., Perry’s Beach Club, 930 Pacific Coast Hwy. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/super-bowl-on-the-beach-perrys-beach-club-sunday-28-tickets-1980415874191

Big Game Night at The Misfit: Expect a lively crowd on game day with drinks, bar bites and plenty of screens — ideal for fans who want a spirited Super Bowl atmosphere. Tap into the social energy early, as spots fill fast on Sundays like this. Sunday, Feb 8, Starting at 3p.m., 225 Santa Monica Blvd. themisfitbar.com

Watch & Cheer at Big Dean’s: This beloved beachfront bar and grill draws crowds during big sports events with strong game-day vibes, cold drinks and great views on big screens. Perfect for fans looking for casual eats, drinks and a communal cheering experience. Sunday, Feb 8, Starting at 3p.m., 1615 Ocean Front Walk bigdeansoceanfrontcafe.com

Viceroy’s Big Game Cabana Experience: Enjoy a luxurious Super Bowl viewing from your own private poolside cabana. This upscale watch party features premium food options and an exclusive coastal atmosphere for discerning fans. Sunday, Feb. 8, Starting at 2p.m., 1819 Ocean Ave. viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/santa-monica

Classic Sports Bar Gameday at Barney’s: Catch every play on over 40 television screens and multiple projectors throughout this iconic Promenade staple. Expect a raucous atmosphere, extensive beer lists, and classic bar bites from kickoff until the final whistle. Sunday, Feb. 8, Doors open at 9a.m., 1351 3rd Street Promenade barneysbeanery.com/locations/santa-monica

Seaside Super Bowl at The Bungalow: The beachside lounge is bringing in extra LED screens and a giant projector for an epic gameday experience. Guests can enjoy coastal views alongside drink specials and classic gameday snacks throughout the entire afternoon. Sunday, Feb. 8, Starting at 3p.m., 101 Wilshire Blvd. https://thebungalow.com/santa-monica/

Fia Super Bowl All Day Brunch Party: They will have the Game on a big projection image on the wall and will be running their regular full a la carte brunch menu from noon to 8pm, plus some game day specials like chicken parmesan sandwiches, wagyu meatball heroes and special Fia Tacos. 2454 Wilshire Blvd. fiarestaurant.com

Super Bowl Fiesta at Lanea: Tackle the big game with $3 tacos and all-day drink specials at this lively downtown spot. This party features multiple high-definition screens and a high-energy crowd focused on the halftime show and heavy hits. Sunday, Feb. 8, Starting at 1p.m., 217 Broadway gotolanea.com

Floral Arrangement Class at the YMCA: The local YMCA is coming in clutch with an affordable and unique date night idea! They’re hosting a succulent-making class, and spots are limited—so grab yours before it fills up. Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to try something new together. Feb. 11, 4:30 - 5:30p.m., 1260 Third Street Promenade. Email kayla@ymcasm.org for more information.

Sushi Class at Soko Sushi: Discover the art of sushi with a new hands-on sushi-making class led by Chef Masa Shimakawa. This 90-minute, beginner-friendly experience begins with a sparkling sake welcome drink, followed by miso soup and salad, and guided instruction on crafting classic salmon, yellowtail, crab, and tuna rolls. Feb. 10, 11, & 12, 5 - 6p.m., 101 Wilshire Blvd. sokosantamonica.com

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio

What to Eat & Drink?

Locals Discount Program is Back! The SaMo Public Library has launched a Community Discount Program. Local participating businesses include Fitoor, Junior Cookies, Luke’s Lobster, & Offhand Wine Bar, Shake Shack. Check out the full list here and expect more to come!

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Feb. 6, starting at 5p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

Jyan Isaac Bread Launches Lunch & Brunch: Lunch is served Monday through Friday, featuring pizzas (whole and by the slice), sandwiches, and salads, including their take on a chicken katsu sando on shokupan/Texas toast, a crispy rice cobb salad featuring cured and smoked bacon and chile marinated tofu, and a market veggie pizza. Brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays with elevated brunch staples such as their take on a breakfast burrito, French toast, and duck confit hash. 1620 Ocean Park Blvd. instagram.com/jyanisaacbread/

A Chili Crisp Crab Melt at Luke’s Lobster: Luke’s Lobster kicks off 2026 with heat, launching its first limited-time special of the year in collaboration with cult-favorite Fly By Jing. The Chili Crisp Crab Melt turns up the flavor with 2 oz of sweet Jonah crab, gooey cheddar, crunchy cabbage, and a bold chili crisp mayo made with Fly By Jing’s Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp, all pressed on classic white bread and served with chips ($18). Snag it for a limited time. 200 Santa Monica Blvd. lukeslobster.com/pages/new-at-lukes-chili-crisp-crab-melt

Celebrating National Croissant Day at Petitgrain Boulangerie: This NBC4 video story profiles the SaMo hit bakery to learn how “drawing on her Paris upbringing and classical French pastry training, founder Clémence de Lutz shares how she brought time-honored techniques and California ingredients together in her cozy seaside bakery. Learn what makes an authentic croissant and how the French really enjoy their favorite flaky staple.” nbclosangeles.com/video/california-live/croissant/3838911/

LA Bakery Half Marathon Walk: It is designed to be a fun, low-pressure fitness event that swaps podiums for pastries, inviting participants to walk a half marathon route with bakery stops along the way. Designed for all ages and paces, it blends community spirit, light exercise, and sweet rewards—making it more about enjoying the journey than racing the clock. Lottery for 100 participants is Friday, Feb. 6 and the event is on Feb. 22, 7a.m. instagram.com/labakerywalk

Saturday is Ice Cream for Breakfast Day: YUP…that’s a day! The holiday dates back to the 1960s, when Florence Rappaport declared it “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” to entertain her six kids. Jeni’s embraced the tradition by opening at 9a.m. that day and encouraging guests to show up in pajamas. They will be debuting a newly reimagined House Coffee flavor, offering Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream along with special breakfast-inspired menu pairings, in-shop surprises, including kids’ activity sheets, stickers, and festive extras, and a chance to win free ice cream and coffee for a year. Saturday, Feb. 7, 64 Winward Ave., Venice jenis.com/pages/ice-cream-for-breakfast-day

Further Afield: What A Wonderful World - An Audiovisual Poem: Beginning this Friday, the Julia Stoschek Foundation takes over all six floors of the Variety Arts Theater with What A Wonderful World: An Audiovisual Poem, marking the first U.S. presentation of the renowned collection. The immersive exhibition blurs the boundaries between art and cinema, pairing major video works by artists like Marina Abramović, Doug Aitken, Paul McCarthy, and Wolfgang Tillmans with silent and classic films by pioneers including Alice Guy-Blaché, Georges Méliès, Luis Buñuel, and Walt Disney, turning viewers into active participants in a sensory journey. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight, it’s free to attend—with complimentary popcorn. Runs through March 20. jsf.la

Looking Ahead: NBA All-Star Weekend (2/13–15); Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Place (2/21); Frieze LA Art Show (2/26 - 3/1)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Super Bowl Weekend!