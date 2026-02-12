From romantic dinners to Galentine's gatherings, Santa Monica offers dozens of Valentine's Day celebrations, President's Day activities, and Lunar New Year events across the Westside this weekend, including the Block Fest on the Promenade and ATTUNE at Tongva Park.

SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes Valentine’s / Galentine’s things to do, President’s Day Weekend activities, ATTUNE: Sound + Light Experience at Tongva Park, Lunar New Years, Mini Renaissance Fair, Santa Monica Block Fest Vol III, and much more!

Celebrate the year of the Fire Horse with Hong Kong-style mahjong at Edgemar: Mahjong Underground hosts pop-up events and play Hong Kong style mahjong and have players who can help teach as well as guide sheets. Thursday, Feb. 12, 7p.m. – 12:30a.m., 2435 Main St. instagram.com/p/DUJ7JcUj1Zg/

Volo Solo Cornhole Singles Mixer: This is designed to be a low-pressure, social alternative to dating apps - play a few games, meet new people, and see what happens. Friday, Feb. 13, 6 - 10p.m., Santa Monica Brew Works, 1920 Colorado Ave. volosports.com/d/cdd7c19e-79b4-44db-aed8-2f43e25a504c

AmEx x Fanatics Real Vintage Vault for NBA All-Star Weekend: Shop limited-edition vintage NBA pieces and memorabilia. Amex cardholders get special perks all weekend long like 10% off qualifying purchases. Friday and Saturday, 57 Windward Ave., Venice americanexpress.com/en-us/credit-cards/benefits/experiences/nba-all-star-game

AT&T Dunk Bus in Venice Beach: 🏀 It’s NBA All-Star Weekend in LA and you can show off your game and experience exciting activations and surprises at this pop-up. Friday - Sunday, 11a.m. - 6p.m., Venice Basketball Courts instagram.com/reels/DUjNvXZEglw

Mosaic Magic Valentine’s Workshop: Get creative this with this hands-on mosaic workshop at Artime Barro, where you’ll craft a beautiful piece to take home — ideal for a date or a Galentine’s art adventure. Tickets include materials and guided instruction in a fun, festive setting. Saturday, Feb 14, 1p.m., 302 Pico Blvd. unation.com/event/mosaic-magic-valentines-workshop-63515629

Viceroy Valentine’s and Galentine’s Poolside Dining: For couples, private cabanas will feature a six-course candlelit tasting menu with an amuse-bouche, two glasses of champagne, dedicated service, rose petals, a rose bouquet centerpiece and Valentine’s décor. A curated wine pairing is available for an additional fee. The package costs $400 for two guests. For Galentine’s Day, groups of up to eight can reserve cabanas with a curated cheese board, tabletop s’mores, a bottle of rosé or bubbles, a build-your-own bouquet activity and romance-themed table topic cards. Packages range from $230 for couch seating to $300 for larger cabanas, with options including TVs, dedicated servers and group games. 1819 Ocean Ave. instagram.com/viceroysm

Mini Renaissance Fair: Enjoy a morning of fun and community featuring art and activities for kids, Pico business booths, and community information. Enjoy the photo booth to capture your look—and don’t forget to wear your costume! Come dressed in your best Renaissance or creative attire and celebrate with family, friends, and neighbors at this festive event. Saturday, Feb. 14, 9a.m. - 12p.m., Virginia Avenue Park, 200 Virginia Ave. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4y9qnvg492b4zx3d7ny87xysm3/202602140900

SaMo Conservancy Main Street Walk: Join street historian Mark Gorman for a Main St. walking tour to discover the cultural and architectural evolution of this vibrant Ocean Park hub, including Frank Gehry's mark on Edgemar and more well-researched stories. Walk-ins welcome but registrations encouraged. $10. Saturday, Feb. 14, 10:30a.m. https://smc.givecloud.co/items/msw

Valentine’s Day “Cupid’s Concourse” Car Event: Car enthusiasts and the LA community can come together at goodboybob Coffee Roasters to enjoy 70+vehicles, coffee and matcha, and brand pop-ups. Free. Saturday, Feb 14, 11a.m. - 1p.m., 2058 Broadway goodboybob.com

ATTUNE: Sound + Light Experience at Tongva Park: Santa Monica is one of ten sites across LA County hosting this synchronized public art experience featuring live sound performances and light installations. Bring a blanket and enjoy a creative Valentine's Day evening under the sky. Each location is a hub and reflection of the neighborhood and is intended to be a gathering for local communities across the county. Saturday, Feb. 14, 4:30 - 7:30p.m. nowartpublic.com/attune

Santa Monica Block Fest Vol III: 3 stages. 3 blocks. 3 collectives. Valentine's Day + Mardi Gras = LOVE Santa Monica Block Fest returns for its biggest edition yet, transforming the Promenade into a music festival across all three blocks. Volume III features a diverse DJ lineup (house, tech house, and vinyl), full production, custom stage designs, pop-up bars throughout the EZSM zone, VIP lounges, and local vendors. ﻿ Text “block” to 310-882-7842 for tickets!﻿ Free. Saturday, Feb. 14, 5p.m. - 12a.m., 3rd Street Promenade https://posh.vip/e/santa-monica-block-fest-vol-iii

Wheel You Be Mine? Valentine Kidical Mass Bike Ride: Join a fun, family friendly bike ride for kids of all ages through the Bergamot Area First/Last Mile Improvements Project. Kick things off with a brief bike-handling refresher and safety tips, plus bagels, juice, and coffee, then roll out for a guided ride highlighting new street design features, treatments, and how to use them confidently. Sunday, Feb. 15, 9a.m. – 12p.m., Meet at Ishihara Park 2909 Exposition Blvd. (between the picnic tables and the playground) instagram.com/p/DUgu3kvEknf

Locals' Night: Jazz Night: Locals’ Night is bringing the rhythm with BroadStage's Jazz Night featuring phenomenal alumni from Stanley Clarke's Artist Residency program. Enjoy serious grooves to celebrate Black History Month, while Offhand Wine Bar keeps the vibe smooth with perfectly paired selections. Thursday, Feb. 19, 3:30 - 10 p.m., Santa Monica Pier santamonicapier.org/jazznight

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio

What to Eat & Drink?

AJA Vineyards Toast to Love: 2 for $60 Wine Flight Special: Enjoy a Valentine’s date night, Galentine’s plans, or treating yourself (because self-love counts too) deal whether you’re stopping by before dinner, lingering over a glass, or picking up bottles to take home. 1417 2nd St. ajavineyards.com/visitus

Din Tai Fung Lunar New Year Celebration: Starting Feb. 10, dine-in and takeout guests will receive a red envelope with a gift of a Soy Noodle Salad on their next visit. A few lucky guests will have the chance to find a Golden Ticket, granting VIP reservation concierge access to any Din Tai Fung North America location for a year. 395 Santa Monica Place dtf.com/en-us/locations/santa-monica

Holy Basil and Meet Fresh Collab: The special collaboration features exclusive menu items, with 100% of net profits donated to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit supporting food and beverage workers through emergency relief, mental health services, and financial assistance. The menu balances aromatic pandan and coconut, floral hibiscus green tea with chewy textures, and a savory-sweet salted egg twist inspired by Holy Basil’s signature flavor profile. Feb. 17 through March 3, 2828 Santa Monica Blvd. instagram.com/holybasil_la

Buffalo Club Valentine’s Dinner Party: Enjoy an intimate and elevated Valentine’s dinner experience with a special multi-course menu and hand-crafted cocktails in its lush garden courtyard or historic supper club dining room. Known for its classic American cuisine and atmosphere that blends romantic candlelight with lively vibes, this event is perfect for couples or a chic Galentine’s evening with friends. Saturday, Feb. 14, 1520 Olympic Blvd. buffaloclub.com/about-3

Terrazza at Hotel Casa del Mar: Soak in the romance by the sea and start with refined appetizers like beef tartare and Bluefin tuna crudo, savor entrées including pan-seared seabass and prime filet mignon, and end the evening with decadent desserts, especially the Chocolate Lovers Cake. $150/person. Saturday, Feb. 14, 1910 Ocean Way hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/terrazza

Citrin Valentine’s Prix-Fixe Dinner: This Michelin-starred favorite by Chef Josiah Citrin is offering a special multi-course Valentine’s prix-fixe menu.. Choose from romantic early-week seating with a refined three-course menu, or indulge in a lavish seven-course experience on Valentine’s Day itself with rich seasonal ingredients and decadent desserts. Friday, Feb. 13 & Sunday, Feb. 15 — $175 per person; Saturday, Feb. 14 — $350 per person, 1104 Wilshire Blvd. citrinandmelisse.com/valentines-day

Valentine’s / Galentine’s at Cobi’s: Enjoy an intimate candlelit Valentine’s celebration with an elevated menu of starters, curries, and decadent desserts that make for a memorable date night or heart-felt dinner with friends. Saturday, Feb. 14, 5p.m., 2104 Main St. resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/cobis/events/valentines-day-at-cobis-2026-02-14

Crudo e Nudo Valentine’s Venus Tasting Menu: They are “featuring more species of local fish than you’d find on most omakase menus around town.” Expect Chef/Owner Brian Bornemann’s greatest hits, like plenty of local Caviar and Uni, 4 Seasonal Crudo (including gorgeous Baja Pink Scallops served whole in the shell), a luxurious Lobster Gnocchi and a comforting Cioppino. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2724 Main St. crudoenudo.com

Fia Valentines: In addition to the full menu, they have Valentine’s Day specials available Feb 12-15 that include winter citrus, burrata, hazelnuts, arugula, honey and sherry vinaigrette Santa Barbara uni, caviar, bucatini, stinging nettle Wagyu denver steak, pommes puree, pink peppercorn, rosalba Love bites, plate of petit fours. 2454 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.opentable.com/r/fia-santa-monica

Fia Steak Valentines: Enjoy a 4 course prix-fixe menu with options such as kusshi oysters w/ caviar, salade rouge, surf & turf, and petits fours. 2458 Wilshire Blvd. opentable.com/r/fia-steak-santa-monica

Gladstone's Valentines: Nothing beats a Valentine’s Day date by the beach, with the sound of the waves crashing. On Saturday, Feb. 14, it will serve up a swoon worthy, four-course prix fixe dinner designed for date night perfection. Think ultra-fresh seafood and California-coastal flavors - all best enjoyed against one of Southern California’s most iconic oceanfront views.

Lunetta Valentine’s Week: Leading up to Valentine’s Day, Lunetta will offer a special Taste of Valentine’s tasting menu, designed for guests looking to celebrate early or enjoy a more relaxed midweek date night. And on V-Day, expect an elevated prix fixe dinner beginning with an indulgent amuse and followed by refined starters, mains, and dessert choices designed for a romantic evening. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2424 Pico Blvd. instagram.com/lunettasm

The Surfing Fox at The Pierside “No Labels, Just Love Weekend”: A feel-good celebration of love in all forms. Friends, partners, chosen family, and community. Programming includes Valentine’s dinner specials, Galentine’s brunch with live music and shareable plates, and evening live music for the love birds. Valentine’s Weekend (Fri–Mon) thesurfingfoxsm.com/events/no-labels-just-love-weekend

Valentine’s Weekend at Wally’s: They are offering special brunch and dinner menus all weekend. 214 Wilshire Blvd. wallywine.com/events

Wally's Tasting Series - Roses + Reds: Enjoy a Valentine’s tasting experience celebrating the perfect pairing of romantic rosés and bold reds. Discover a curated selection of exceptional bottles, complemented by cheese and charcuterie, Perigord black truffle deviled eggs, and spicy salami pizza from the Wally’s menu. Plus, enjoy 10% off featured products during the event. 214 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1020850&restref=1020850&experienceId=638762

Further Afield: 36th Annual Mardi Gras Takes Over The Original Farmers Market: The free, family- and pet-friendly event features live brass and Zydeco bands, Cajun favorites like gumbo and beignets, kids’ activities, and the highly anticipated Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest, where pets compete for king and queen honors. Feb. 14 - 17 farmersmarketla.com/events

Looking Ahead: Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Place (2/21); Frieze LA Art Show (2/26 - 3/1)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Valentine’s / President’s Day Weekend Happenings