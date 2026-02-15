Santa Monica artist Bobbie Rich presents her third solo exhibition 'Earthly Delights' at The Upper West on Pico Blvd, with 20% of sales benefiting Feeding America. The opening reception is February 22 from 4:30-6:30pm.

Local artist and educator Bobbie Rich will present her third solo exhibition, "Earthly Delights," with an opening reception Feb. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Upper West, 3321 Pico Blvd.

Rich has been painting and teaching in Santa Monica for more than 10 years. The exhibition will benefit Feeding America, with 20% of all painting sales donated to the national hunger-relief organization.

Feeding America works to ensure everyone can access food with respect and dignity. The organization partners with food banks and meal programs nationwide while advocating for policies that improve food security and address underlying causes of hunger in America. More information is available at www.feedingamerica.org.

Rich is a full-time artist and art educator who draws inspiration from global travels. Originally from the East Coast, she moved to California after receiving art and academic scholarships to the University of Southern California.

Over the past decade, her work has been featured in private collections across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the South Pacific. Rich teaches students ranging from novice to professional levels, ages 1 to 100, sharing her passion for art with the public and nonprofits.

Her "People Watching" series, which will be featured in the exhibition, draws inspiration from her advertising background. Rich creates blind contour paintings that transform glossy magazine images into whimsical satire, exploring her fascination with and criticism of perfected commercial imagery.

