At a time when Los Angeles is not just preparing to host the world, but redefining how a city shows up on the global stage, a gathering inside Hangar 7 at the Santa Monica Airport offered a powerful preview of what that future could look like.

Hosted by Local Action Marketing and the European Business Association at UP.Labs, the event convened an international and cross-sector community across diplomats, city leaders, athletes, brands, and media, all aligned around a shared premise; that sport, when activated intentionally, can serve as one of the most powerful engines for local action and global impact.

What unfolded was not just a networking event. It was a working blueprint for how Los Angeles, and specifically Santa Monica, is leading up to global sporting events. “Sport is one of the few global languages that can unify across borders, industries, and communities,” said Ryan Bowling, CEO of Local Action Marketing. “What we are building here is not just access to the Games - it is a platform for long-term connection, storytelling, and impact.”

That vision was matched by a global lens. “For us, every connection is valuable,” said Diana Sarumova, Founder and CEO of the European Business Association. “We are building bridges between the U.S. and Europe; connecting countries, companies, and people across both the public and private sectors.”

Sarumova, who leads a network spanning more than 65 countries, emphasized Los Angeles as a convergence point ahead of 2028. “Our role is to create the environment for business, investment, and collaboration,” she said. “This is about building a more connected Los Angeles; one that welcomes the world and creates opportunity at every level.”

The setting itself reinforced that future-facing vision. “This space is about bringing together operators, builders, and ideas to solve real-world challenges,” said Jonathan Meyrowitz, UP.Labs People & Special Operations Head, welcoming guests to Hangar 7. “With partners across mobility, energy, and infrastructure, Los Angeles has the opportunity to serve as a launchpad for innovation leading into 2028,” said Meyrowitz.

City of Santa Moncia's Deput City Manager Peter James, outlined a proactive strategy positioning the city not just as a host, but as a platform for country houses, brand activations, and cultural exchange. “Santa Monica is not just showing up for 2028,” James said. “We are shaping the experience. From our coastline to our infrastructure, we offer a globally recognized stage with the ability to deliver authentic, well-executed experiences that benefit both visitors and our local community. Our focus is translating global interest into meaningful, well-managed experiences that means thinking not just about visibility, but about legacy.”

The fireside conversation moderated by CBS Los Angeles sports broadcaster Jaime Maggio, who's questions grounded the discussion in both the realities of sport and the broader cultural moment facing Los Angeles. She was joined by four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg and Paralympic gold medalist and LA28 Athletes Commission member Samantha Bosco, who brought the conversation back to what matters most; the athletes themselves. “Olympians are often seen as having made it, but the reality is, many athletes are still figuring out how to sustain their lives and careers beyond competition. There is an opportunity here for brands and cities to step in and be part of that journey in a real way,” said Krayzelburg.

Bosco reframed sport as something deeper than performance. “Sport gave me a way to redefine what was possible,” she said. “It is about identity, confidence, and community. When people invest in athletes, they are investing in stories that can inspire far beyond the field of play.”

Both emphasized a persistent gap in visibility and support, particularly for Paralympians, pointing to LA28 as a defining opportunity to shift that narrative. “There is progress, but there is still a long way to go in how stories are told and who gets seen,” said Bosco.

Their message resonated across the room - a reminder that the success of 2028 will not be measured solely in medals, but in how stories are told and who is included in them. The broader program offered a practical roadmap for those looking to engage in Los Angeles ahead of the Games, from legal structuring and venue strategy to communications frameworks rooted in discovery, storytelling, and activation.

The event was made possible with support from partners including Business Location Switzerland, Boomtown Brewery, Dulce Vida Tequila, Emporium Thai Market, Empress Gin, Fitoor, OOOMAMI, Tercero Winery, and Wife and the Somm, a coalition that underscored the intersection of global business, local culture, and creative entrepreneurship. The story of 2028 will not be written solely in stadiums, but across neighborhoods, industries, and shared experiences, where sport becomes a bridge between people, place, and possibility. If this gathering was any indication, Santa Monica is not waiting to be part of that story, it is actively shaping it.