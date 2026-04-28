Scot Nery's Boobietrap, the variety show that ran for 254 consecutive weeks before COVID lockdown, has returned with a new weekly residency at Illusion Magic Lounge, 1418 4th St., Santa Monica.

The show runs every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and the show is suggested for audiences 17 and older.

Each 90-minute performance features 15 acts drawn from productions including Cirque du Soleil, America's Got Talent and the Magic Castle. Host Scot Nery and house band Diaperwōlf lead the show, which the Los Angeles Times described as a comedic whirlwind.

The show has been named Best Variety Arts Show in Los Angeles by Los Angeles Magazine and received the Outstanding Variety Show award from San Diego Fringe. Previous featured performers have included Tom Arnold, Reggie Watts and Kate Flannery.

Nery is a professional entertainer with more than 30 years of experience who has appeared on The Tonight Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden and has worked with companies including Disney, McDonald's and Mattel.

Tickets are available at boobiela.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff