Big Blue Bus on Weekend Schedule for Memorial Day

In observance of Memorial Day, Big Blue Bus will operate a weekend schedule on Monday, May 25, 2026



Customer Service and Blue: The Transit Store will be closed. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, May 26, 2026.



Please note: Routes 5, 15, 16, 41, 44, and Rapid 10 will not be in service. Palisades High and Paul Revere Middle School Riders: Route 9 : Northbound Express trips at 7:42 a.m. and 7:53 a.m. to Pacific Palisades and southbound Express trips at 2:59 p.m. , 3:02 p.m., and 3:05 p.m . to Santa Monica will be canceled.

: Northbound Express trips at to Pacific Palisades and southbound Express trips at , . to Santa Monica will be canceled. Route 14 : All trips to/from Paul Revere Middle School will be canceled. Please board at the following alternate stop: EB Montana Ave. at Bundy Dr.

: All trips to/from Paul Revere Middle School will be canceled. UCLA Riders: Hilgard Terminal will be closed: Routes 1, 2, and 8: Serve C.E.Y./P2 Garage.

