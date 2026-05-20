Big Blue Bus on Weekend Schedule for Memorial Day

|In observance of Memorial Day, Big Blue Bus will operate a weekend schedule on Monday, May 25, 2026
Customer Service and Blue: The Transit Store will be closed. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
Please note:
Palisades High and Paul Revere Middle School Riders:
- Routes 5, 15, 16, 41, 44, and Rapid 10 will not be in service.
UCLA Riders:
- Route 9: Northbound Express trips at 7:42 a.m. and 7:53 a.m. to Pacific Palisades and southbound Express trips at 2:59 p.m., 3:02 p.m., and 3:05 p.m. to Santa Monica will be canceled.
- Route 14: All trips to/from Paul Revere Middle School will be canceled.
- Please board at the following alternate stop:
- EB Montana Ave. at Bundy Dr.
- Hilgard Terminal will be closed:
- Routes 1, 2, and 8: Serve C.E.Y./P2 Garage.
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