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Big Blue Bus on Weekend Schedule for Memorial Day

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Big Blue Bus on Weekend Schedule for Memorial Day
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In observance of Memorial Day, Big Blue Bus will operate a weekend schedule on Monday, May 25, 2026

Customer Service and Blue: The Transit Store will be closed. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Please note:
  • Routes 5, 15, 16, 41, 44, and Rapid 10 will not be in service.
Palisades High and Paul Revere Middle School Riders:
  • Route 9: Northbound Express trips at 7:42 a.m. and 7:53 a.m. to Pacific Palisades and southbound Express trips at 2:59 p.m., 3:02 p.m., and 3:05 p.m. to Santa Monica will be canceled.
  • Route 14: All trips to/from Paul Revere Middle School will be canceled.
    • Please board at the following alternate stop:  
      • EB Montana Ave. at Bundy Dr.
UCLA Riders:
  • Hilgard Terminal will be closed:
    • Routes 1, 2, and 8: Serve C.E.Y./P2 Garage.
Tags: Transportation
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