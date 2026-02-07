Santa Monica Block Fest Vol. III will begin at 5 p.m. and span all three blocks of the promenade. (Photo Credit: DTSM, Inc.)

Downtown Santa Monica Inc., in partnership with Yappy Studios, will transform the Third Street Promenade into a free nightlife and music festival Saturday, February 14.

Santa Monica Block Fest Vol. III will begin at 5 p.m. and span all three blocks of the promenade — the 1200, 1300 and 1400 blocks. The event will feature live DJs, custom stages, pop-up bars and immersive nightlife programming with Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day-themed elements.

The festival reflects the continued evolution of the Promenade under Santa Monica's Entertainment Zone, a city-approved initiative designed to support outdoor drinking, activate nightlife programming, boost foot traffic and drive economic activity for local businesses.

The event will feature three dedicated stages hosted by Los Angeles-based music collectives: Beat Repeat on the 1200 block, Product Pluto on the 1300 block and Yappy Studios on the 1400 block. Programming will include lounges, themed activations and a diverse lineup spanning house music to vinyl sets.

Pop-up bars will operate throughout the Entertainment Zone during the festival.

