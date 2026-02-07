California State Parks Foundation Seeks Nominations for Best Parks Poll

California State Parks Foundation announced Monday it is accepting nominations for the 2026 "Best of California's State Parks" poll, inviting Californians to share their favorite state parks across 12 categories.

Categories include best parks for camping, hiking, birdwatching and family-friendly adventures. This year's poll features two new categories: "Best State Park for Water Activities" and "Best State Park for Hidden Gem Experiences."

"The 'Best of California's State Parks' poll is a fun opportunity for Californians to share what they love about their state parks," said Rachel Norton, executive director of California State Parks Foundation. "With 280 state park units, there are so many different types of parks to explore in California, whether you're looking for a day at the beach, a hike among the redwoods, or a chance to learn about history."

The nomination period runs through Feb. 28, 2026. In March, California State Parks Foundation will ask Californians to cast votes and help select a winner in each category. Winners and two honorable mentions in each category will be announced later in spring.

The inaugural poll was launched in 2025. Over 1,300 people participated, many sending photos, personal stories and memories about why state parks are special. Some 2025 winners included Morro Bay State Park in San Luis Obispo County for camping, Mount Tamalpais State Park in Marin County for hiking, Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County for best state beach, and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego, Imperial and Riverside counties for wildflowers.

The California state park system includes 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites.

For more information, visit https://www.calparks.org/bestof2026.

Edited by SMDP Staff