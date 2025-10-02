California Yacht Club Signs License Agreement for Former Tony P’s Site in Marina del Rey

The California Yacht Club has secured a license agreement with Los Angeles County to use the former Tony P's Dockside Grill site, marking a significant step forward in the club's recovery from a devastating 2023 fire that destroyed its clubhouse.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors announced Thursday it had entered into the license agreement with the yacht club, allowing CYC to use the waterfront property while the club and county work toward a lease amendment. The agreement came together quickly, minimizing the time the building sat vacant after Tony P's closed in July when its owners retired.

"Tony P's was a cherished part of our Marina del Rey community for decades, providing a vibrant space beloved by residents," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose district includes Marina del Rey. "I'm glad we're keeping that energy alive with this significant step with California Yacht Club towards bringing a new restaurant to this space."

The yacht club plans to transform the former restaurant into a sea-to-table restaurant and gathering space, with the project currently in the design phase and an anticipated opening in spring 2026. In the meantime, bar service will be available for CYC members.

The move represents a major milestone for the club, which has been operating from temporary facilities since a fire in December 2023 seriously damaged its adjacent clubhouse. The building that housed Tony P's sits next to the former CYC clubhouse site.

"We received multiple formal proposals for the Tony P's site, but CYC's plan for a sea-to-table restaurant and gathering space stood out," said Gary Jones, DBH director. "We're hoping to see a place where people can celebrate milestones or meet friends for a bite. We're excited for what's ahead."

Jeff Weiss, CYC co-owner and president, said the club remains committed to its historic mission in the marina.

"When Marina del Rey was first developed, CYC catalyzed interest in maritime tradition and aquatic activities for Los Angeles," Weiss said. "As the Marina enters the next phase of its evolution, CYC is as excited and as committed as ever to connecting Angelenos to experiences on the water."

The December 2023 fire that damaged the original clubhouse destroyed a two-story building that had stood on Admiralty Way since 1967. While the structure was lost, along with historic trophies and memorabilia, the marina docks, boats, outdoor sport courts and storage areas were unharmed, allowing sailing regattas, junior sailing classes and other water activities to continue.

Following the fire, support poured in from the yachting community. Nearby yacht clubs offered assistance, including temporary facility use and help replacing lost memorabilia. Members from other clubs donated historical items and photographs to help CYC restore its archives.

The club quickly established interim operations on its six-acre grounds, organizing events in outdoor tents and on undamaged lawn and patio areas. By early 2024, CYC had designed a temporary pavilion-style facility on part of its parking lot, featuring a full bar, casual restaurant, restrooms and event space. The club has continued its full calendar of activities, including the popular weeknight Sunset Series and junior sailing regattas.

Plans for a permanent new clubhouse remain underway, though construction is expected to take several years once designs are finalized and permits secured. The club must coordinate with Los Angeles County, which owns the land, and comply with California Coastal Commission regulations. Club management has been negotiating a multi-year lease renewal to ensure long-term tenure.

Founded in 1922 by yachting enthusiasts associated with the Los Angeles Athletic Club, the California Yacht Club relocated to Marina del Rey in 1965 when the harbor was under development. The club officially dedicated its Marina del Rey clubhouse on June 10, 1967, and has since become a fixture of the local boating community, hosting major sailing regattas and championships.