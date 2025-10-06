Caltrans Announces Weekly Road Closures for Fire Recovery Work

(Photo Credit: Courtesy)

Caltrans will implement various lane closures on Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard from Oct. 6-12 as part of ongoing Palisades Fire recovery efforts.

On PCH from Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, speed limits and restrictions vary by section. The McClure Tunnel to Temescal Canyon Road stretch has returned to a 45 mph speed limit with no restrictions, while other areas remain active work zones with reduced speeds.

Crews may set up single-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays in designated work zones from Trancas Canyon Road to Guernsey Avenue and at Corral Canyon Road Bridge.

South of Las Flores Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard, crews will repair fire-damaged roadway, drainage and electrical systems with lane closures only as needed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Southern California Edison trenching operations will affect the Big Rock Drive to Topanga Canyon Boulevard section, with northbound outermost lane and shoulder closures from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Southbound closures begin Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Rock mitigation repairs just south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will close one northbound PCH lane from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

On Topanga Canyon Boulevard from PCH to Grand View Drive, the roadway remains closed to the public from midnight to 5 a.m. daily. One-way traffic control with pilot cars operates from 5 a.m. to midnight daily for emergency project work, and SCE trenching operations require one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Closures are weather-permitting and subject to change. Current traffic conditions are available on the Caltrans Quickmap.

