Los Angeles County Launches $5,000 Relief Fund for Small Businesses Hit by Immigration Enforcement

Los Angeles County has launched a $5,000 cash assistance program to help small businesses recover from economic disruptions caused by federal immigration enforcement activities that swept through the region earlier this year.

The Small Business Resiliency Fund, announced by County Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis and administered through the Department of Economic Opportunity, will provide direct relief to eligible businesses across Los Angeles County. Applications opened this week and close Oct. 31.

The program responds directly to immigration enforcement raids in June that triggered civil unrest, curfews and widespread business closures, particularly affecting immigrant- and family-owned enterprises in downtown Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and local economy. When they are disrupted by actions that create fear and instability, we must act quickly to support them," Solis said. "This fund is about protecting the economic stability of those affected and ensuring they have the resources to recover, rebuild, and continue serving their communities."

The $1.8 million initiative targets businesses that have suffered financial hardship since June 6, including forced closures, labor shortages from workforce detentions, or significant revenue losses due to curfews and protests. Eligible expenses include rent, employee wages, inventory restocking, equipment repairs, debt repayment and marketing.

Economic data reveals the scope of the crisis. The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation estimates that civil unrest and curfews following federal enforcement activity potentially disrupted more than 19,000 businesses in downtown Los Angeles alone. Over 3,700 of those operate in retail — one of the hardest-hit sectors.

The affected area represents approximately $72.6 billion in economic output and supports more than 284,000 jobs, according to LAEDC analysis. Research from USC's Equity Research Institute shows nearly 25% of undocumented workers in Los Angeles County work in retail trade, highlighting the vulnerability at the intersection of immigration enforcement and industry impact.

"ICE raids have thrown communities into chaos and small businesses are being hit hard — losing customers, employees, and revenue overnight," said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who co-authored the motion creating the fund. "This support is about keeping doors open, protecting jobs, and making sure our most vulnerable neighborhoods get the help they need."

To qualify, businesses must be located in Los Angeles County and demonstrate they were impacted by immigration enforcement-related events beginning June 6. The program prioritizes businesses experiencing workforce disruptions, forced closures or revenue losses from enforcement activities.

Kelly LoBianco, director of the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity, emphasized the fund's focus on community stability.

"Small businesses are at the heart of Los Angeles County's economy, and many are immigrant- and family-owned enterprises that serve as cornerstones of their communities," LoBianco said. "This fund is about making sure these businesses have the resources they need to withstand disruptions outside their control."

The county has partnered with community-based organizations to provide application support, including the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation, Initiating Change in Our Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation, and the Los Angeles Economic Equity Accelerator and Fellowship. These partners will offer multilingual technical assistance and guide business owners through the application process.

Due to limited initial funding, eligible applicants may exceed available resources. Businesses meeting criteria but not selected in the first round will be waitlisted for potential future funding.

The program is funded through the county's Care First Community Investment program and administered in partnership with SoCal Grantmakers as fiscal sponsor and AidKit for application processing and grant distribution.

Organizations and foundations interested in contributing additional funding can contact the program at Funds@opportunity.lacounty.gov.

Applications and complete eligibility requirements are available at opportunity.lacounty.gov/resiliencyfund.

The June enforcement activities that prompted this response marked a significant escalation in federal immigration enforcement in Los Angeles County, leading to community-wide disruptions that extended far beyond the immediate targets of enforcement actions.