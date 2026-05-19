Last updated: May 19, 2026, 11:59 am

Chamber Music Palisades will present a free matinee concert Saturday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m., featuring a two-part program that includes the Cantilena Trio and a special jazz set as the conclusion.

Performers include CMP co-founder and artistic director Susan Greenberg on flute, classical voice and jazz studies expert Jon Lee Keenan on tenor, guitarist, composer, arranger and educator Kenton Youngstrom, and soloist and choral artist Maria Schafer on vocals.

The program will feature music arranged by the guitarist for the trio in the first half, followed by a jazz segment with a female vocalist in which the tenor will play upright bass and the classical guitarist will perform as a jazz guitarist.

The concert will be held at Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 12000 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles 90049. Reservations are not required. The concert is sponsored in part by the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles.

Free parking is available in the church lot just north of Montana Avenue on the east side of Bundy.

Donations are welcome in person or online and help support the organization's free family-friendly concerts.

For full program details and to make donations, visit cmpalisades.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff