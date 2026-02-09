Specialists from the Heart Institute at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will provide care at the hospital's Santa Monica location. (Photo Credit: Courtesy)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles will begin offering specialty cardiology services in Santa Monica on Jan. 26, bringing top-ranked pediatric heart care to Westside families. The clinic will provide comprehensive services for children with heart conditions and fetal cardiac screening.

Specialists from the Heart Institute at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will provide care at the hospital's Santa Monica location for neonates, infants, children and young adults with congenital and acquired heart disease. The clinic will also serve pregnant mothers who need fetal heart disease screening or have concerns about fetal cardiac conditions.

The new services include echocardiography, electrophysiology for heart rhythm disorders, sports physical evaluations and fetal cardiology with screening and echocardiography. Physicians will treat genetic heart conditions, congenital heart defects and all pediatric heart care needs, as well as fetal heart disease, fetal arrhythmias and maternal conditions affecting fetal heart health.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Heart Institute ranks among the top pediatric cardiology and heart surgery programs nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report. The institute operates the largest congenital heart program on the West Coast and includes congenital cardiac surgery, cardiology, cardiac imaging, cardiac catheterization, cardiac intensive care and cardiac anesthesia services.

The hospital's cardiology programs conduct more than 15,000 outpatient visits annually across 16 specialties. The program receives referrals from across California and provides international consultations.

The expansion follows a $10 million gift from the Wyss Foundation that will also bring orthopedic services to Santa Monica.

Other pediatric specialties currently available at the Santa Monica location include allergy and immunology, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, gastroenterology, neurology, otolaryngology, plastic and maxillofacial surgery, and urology.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles-Santa Monica is located at 1419 19th St. Cardiology services will be available Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For appointments and referrals, call 310-820-8608.

