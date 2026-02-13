The Malibu City Council has selected Bruce Silverstein as the city's next mayor and Steve Uhring as mayor pro tem at its Feb. 9, 2026 meeting. Outgoing Mayor Marianne Riggins was thanked for her service and presented with a recognition plaque.

The Malibu City Council selected and swore in Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein as the city's next mayor and Councilmember Steve Uhring as mayor pro tem at its Feb. 9, 2026, council meeting.

The council thanked outgoing Mayor Marianne Riggins and presented her with a plaque in recognition for her service to Malibu representing the city, the community and the council during her term as mayor.

Mayor Silverstein had his oath of office administered by his son, Louis Silverstein. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Uhring was sworn in by City Clerk Kelsey Pettijohn.

Video of the council reorganization is available at https://youtu.be/VSVkXL3zoVM?t=9451.

The City of Malibu is a general law city and operates under the council-manager form of government incorporated in 1991. The five-member City Council is elected at-large to serve four-year terms. The mayor and mayor pro tem are elected every 9.5 months by the city councilmembers.

For more information about the Malibu City Council, visit https://www.malibucity.org/CityCouncil.

