The City of Malibu has entered into a tolling agreement with Los Angeles County, pausing litigation over claims against the county brought in the city's February lawsuit arising from the Palisades Fire. The city took the step in light of recent action by the county and cooperative efforts between the two governments, while fully preserving Malibu's legal rights.

A tolling agreement is a legal mechanism that pauses the statute of limitations on a claim. By entering into the agreement, the city is not abandoning its case or its pursuit of answers but rather choosing a path that prioritizes immediate, tangible outcomes for Malibu residents over the constraints of active litigation.

The city's decision reflects its recognition that Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and the county have advanced a serious commitment to infrastructure investment and resiliency. The county's five-year, nearly $250 million capital plan, spanning 20 projects to improve water capacity, fire flow and system resilience across Waterworks District 29, represents the kind of investment Malibu has long sought. The city is prepared to work constructively with the county to ensure the plan is executed with urgency and accountability.

"The City Council authorized the filing of the lawsuit to pursue accountability and compensation from multiple parties whose conduct appears to have caused or materially contributed to the destructive spread of the Palisades Fire," Mayor Bruce Silverstein said. "We are grateful for County Supervisor Horvath's partnership and her commitment to the nearly $250 million capital plan that includes significant improvements to Waterworks District 29 required to improve resiliency moving forward. The Tolling Agreement provides space for the City and County to continue working collaboratively on the recovery effort, while the City continues to pursue its legal claims against other parties. Although the City Council is hopeful that litigation with the County will be obviated altogether, the Tolling Agreement preserves the City's rights to pursue claims involving the County at a future date if the City Council should determine it is necessary or appropriate to do so."

Silverstein added that the agreement reflects the city's commitment to getting results for residents who lost so much in the Palisades Fire. "Our residents and our rebuilding community cannot afford delays, and we will keep pushing until the job is done," he said.

Last month, Horvath and Malibu leaders broke ground on a critical water main project along Carbon Canyon, a $14 million investment representing a significant first step in the capital plan. The project is supported in part by a $2.5 million grant included in the 2026 California state budget. The county has also secured $2.2 million in Proposition 4 funding for brush clearance and fire safety efforts in the Santa Monica Mountains and has requested $800 million in federal recovery assistance, including Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants.

Malibu residents, businesses and workers have also benefited from the county's $50 million in direct fire relief funds, along with support from the Malibu-Topanga Business Interruption Fund, funded by the Office of Supervisor Horvath.

The city will continue to monitor implementation of the capital plan, hold partners to their commitments and take whatever steps are necessary to protect Malibu's residents, infrastructure and future.

Edited by SMDP Staff