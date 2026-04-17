Santa Monica will honor four local businesses for environmental leadership at the 30th annual Sustainable Quality Awards on April 29 from 4:30–7 p.m. at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

The awards, a partnership between the city and Sustainable Works, recognize businesses that demonstrate excellence across sustainable economic development, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

This year's Grand Prize winners are Community Corporation of Santa Monica, a nonprofit that has built more than 2,000 affordable homes across 95 buildings since 1982; Regent Santa Monica Beach, an oceanfront luxury resort that underwent a $150 million sustainability-integrated renovation in 2023; and Santa Monica Family YMCA, a nonprofit promoting youth development, healthy living, and community connection.

The Bike Center Santa Monica LLC received the Excellence Award for stewardship of the environment, recognized for promoting cycling for commuting, recreation, and everyday use.

All four winners hold Green Business Certification at the Tier 2 level established by the California Green Business Network.

"Sustainable businesses strengthen local communities by creating jobs, protecting the environment, and reinvesting in the people and places that allow them to thrive," said Chief Sustainability Officer Shannon Parry.

Since 1995, 180 Santa Monica-area businesses have received a combined 243 awards — making the Sustainable Quality Awards the oldest and most rigorous sustainable business award in Southern California.

For more information, visit sqa.secure-platform.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff