The City of Malibu's Spring 2026 Recreation Guide is now available online and will be mailed to residents the week of Feb. 9. Programs running March through May include swim lessons, wellness workshops, birding classes, and the 25th Annual Chumash Day Powwow.

The City of Malibu's Spring 2026 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available online at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices and will be mailed to Malibu residents the week of Feb. 9. The guide features the city's programs, parks and facilities. The City Newsletter has informative articles and contact information for city departments and services.

Upcoming programs, offered from March through May, include Learn to Swim Lessons, complimentary wellness workshops with The Mindry, Introduction to Birding at Legacy Park, after-school programs in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, night hikes at Charmlee Wilderness Park, nature photography workshops, Annual Poetry Summit with Malibu Poet Laureate Charlotte Ward, and Senior Center Programs including choir, cardio salsa and tai chi.

The Recreation Guide also includes information for upcoming special events such as the Malibu Library Speaker Series, Tiny Tot Olympics and the 25th Annual Chumash Day Native American Powwow and Intertribal Gathering.

Registration for Spring Programs opens Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m. at MalibuCity.org/Register.

For ongoing, up-to-date information on Community Services programs, visit MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices.

Edited by SMDP Staff