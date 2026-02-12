The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has secured $94.3 million in federal funding for mobility improvements ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The bipartisan bill was signed into law Monday.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority applauds Congress for including $94.3 million in mobility-related funding for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in the recently enacted transportation spending law that passed Congress with strong bipartisan support and was signed into law Monday by the president.

"We appreciate the leadership from the California Congressional delegation, including Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, and Representatives Pete Aguilar and Norma Torres on the House Appropriations Committee for their support of this critical funding," said Metro Chair Fernando Dutra. "This bipartisan effort, which also included support from Secretary Duffy, Administrator Molinaro and the staff of the U.S. Department of Transportation, will be essential for success."

This critical funding will allow Metro to keep moving forward on the Games Enhanced Transit System, including advance service planning, initial leasing costs for land, design for temporary bus facilities and station experience enhancements. Additionally, the funding will support final design and engineering for key station improvements, mobility hubs and light rail improvements; final design and engineering for the Games Route Network; and planning and design for quick build pedestrian enhancements for venue areas.

"The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games are a time for America to shine on the world stage — and we know that transportation will be a key part of the visitor experience," said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. "We appreciate this bipartisan support from Congress and this Administration, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to provide the needed resources so everyone coming for America's Games can have a gold medal experience in 2028."

In addition to the $94.3 million for the 2028 Games, the funding bill also included approximately $9.1 million for World Cup 26 transportation assistance, $2.3 million for bus stop enhancements, $15 million for transit safety funding for the top 10 transit agencies and $149 million for the Vermont bus rapid transit line.

Edited by SMDP Staff