Council race expands with entry by Lana Negrete and Angela Scott

A sitting councilwoman and a civic leader with a military background have each filed campaign finance paperwork signaling their intent to run for Santa Monica City Council, further shaping what is expected to be a competitive November election.

Councilwoman Lana Negrete and newcomer Angela Scott have both taken the formal financial step required under California's Political Reform Act to launch council campaigns, joining a race that will be decided by Santa Monica voters this fall.

Negrete Announces Re-Election Bid

Negrete, who was first elected in 2022, made her announcement through a social media post addressed directly to the community she has spent four years representing.

"For months, everywhere I go, I keep hearing the same question — 'Lana, are you running again?'" Negrete wrote. "At school pickup. At my business. At the farmers market. At community events. At City Hall."

She framed her decision to seek a second term around what she called unfinished work in the city.

"We've made progress," Negrete wrote. "But there's still more work to do on public safety, homelessness, economic recovery, and protecting what makes Santa Monica special."

Negrete cited accessibility, transparency and real-world experience as the pillars of her first term and said those values would guide her re-election campaign. "In 2026, I'm all in for you, Santa Monica," she wrote. "Let's do this."

Scott Enters Race With Civic Credentials

Angela Scott, a U.S. Navy veteran and senior personalization and content manager at Activision, is entering elected politics for the first time. She has built a profile in the community through work in voter education, public safety reform and civic advocacy.

Scott is a recipient of the Yellow Rose Award, an annual honor presented by the League of Women Voters of Santa Monica to women who have made significant contributions to the community and embody the spirit of civic leadership. The award takes its name from the yellow roses worn by suffragists during the final drive to ratify the 19th Amendment.

Scott offered a pointed message about the stakes of civic participation as she entered the race.

"Democracy is not permanent," she said. "It is something that must be protected, strengthened, and renewed by every generation. Young people are not disengaged, but underestimated."

How the Process Works

Filing campaign finance paperwork is among the early steps candidates take before formally qualifying for the ballot. Under state and local rules, candidates for Santa Monica City Council must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old by Election Day and registered to vote in the city when nomination papers are issued.

The official nomination period typically opens in mid-July and runs into early August ahead of the November general election. Prospective candidates must pick up a nomination packet from the City Clerk's Office, which contains required forms and signature petitions. To qualify for the ballot, a candidate must collect at least 100 valid signatures from registered Santa Monica voters.

All completed nomination papers must be returned to the City Clerk by the filing deadline, along with a $25 filing fee. Candidates may also submit an optional statement for the official voter guide, though the city charges approximately $1,100 to print a council candidate's statement in the sample ballot pamphlet mailed to voters.

Candidates who expect to raise more than $2,000 or spend more than $1,000 are required under California law to establish a formal campaign committee, file a Statement of Organization with the California Secretary of State and register with the City Clerk's Office. Santa Monica also enforces local limits on individual contributions to council campaigns.

State law further requires candidates to file periodic campaign finance disclosure reports, including pre-election and semi-annual statements, through Santa Monica's electronic disclosure system.