Culver City Man Who Works for Nonprofit that Distributes Syringes to Homeless Drug Users Arrested on Federal Fentanyl Charge

A Culver City man employed by a nonprofit syringe distribution organization was arrested Thursday on a federal complaint alleging he possessed fentanyl when officers pulled him over near MacArthur Park earlier this month.

Christopher Barret Johnson, 42, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is expected to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Johnson works for People Assisting the Homeless, known as PATH, a nationwide nonprofit that provides street outreach, interim housing and permanent housing services. PATH also operates as a vendor distributing syringes in the MacArthur Park area, a neighborhood marked by high poverty rates and open-air drug activity.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, Los Angeles Police Department officers patrolling the MacArthur Park area around 10:20 p.m. May 5 observed a white BMW without a front license plate make an abrupt U-turn in front of them and conducted a traffic stop.

Johnson, the vehicle's sole occupant, appeared visibly nervous, the affidavit states. An officer observed in plain view on the center console a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and noticed Johnson carrying two knives in his waistband. Officers ordered Johnson out of the vehicle.

A pat-down search of Johnson produced an additional bag of methamphetamine in his left front pants pocket. A search of the vehicle turned up a partially open backpack containing bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl, a digital scale with fentanyl residue, empty plastic bags and cash. Officers also found a dish soap container filled with additional bags of fentanyl, along with cash and a large quantity of plastic bags inside the center console.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the seized drugs included at least 142 grams of a fentanyl-containing substance and nearly 46 grams of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Johnson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 40 years.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case with assistance from the LAPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Jones of the General Crimes Section is prosecuting.

A complaint is an allegation of criminal conduct. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

— Edited by SMDP Staff