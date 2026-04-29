We are very happy with the new and renovated Douglas Park, but it should be called Doglax Park. Dog owners do not care or read signs that clearly state that "dogs are not allowed in the playground”. When confronted, these dog owners feel entitled and privileged and are often rude and dismissive. A few months ago, my two year old grandson was attacked by an unleashed dog near Lifeguard 22 in Santa Monica, another place where we don’t see any enforcement whatsoever. Not only dogs can be dangerous, but they are not very hygienic in a playground full of toddlers. Before we have accidents in this beautiful playground I would encourage the city to strictly enforce the NO DOG policy at this park and everywhere where dogs are not allowed.

Thank you very much,

Luca Bentivoglio

Santa Monica