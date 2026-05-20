DoorDash supported more than $130 billion in economic activity across the United States in 2025, along with nearly $25 billion in tax revenues and over 1.5 million full-time equivalent jobs, according to a new economic impact report commissioned by the company.

The report, produced by independent consultancy Public First, draws on anonymous surveys of 559 merchants, 1,210 Dashers and 1,333 consumers, along with merchant interviews and economic modeling. It examines the platform's impact on local businesses, delivery workers and consumers nationwide.

Merchants generated more than $60 billion in sales on DoorDash Marketplace in 2025, with more than 600,000 local merchants connected to consumers through the platform as of December. Of merchants surveyed, 81% operate a single location, 64% have fewer than 10 employees and 41% are family-owned.

Nearly 1 in 5 businesses, or 19%, said their businesses would not exist today without the platform. Ninety percent of merchants said DoorDash helped them reach new consumers, while 77% said they would have lower overall revenue without the platform. Among non-restaurant merchants, 93% said DoorDash helped them reach new consumers and 82% said it helped establish a bigger presence in their local community.

DoorDash also reported that more than 8 million people dashed in the U.S. in 2025, collectively earning nearly $20 billion including tips. Dashers averaged about four hours per week on the platform during the fourth quarter, with the typical Dasher active for roughly 10 weeks during the year.

The survey found that 85% of Dashers have other income sources or responsibilities, including full- or part-time jobs, retirement, self-employment, parenting or schooling. Women represent 63% of the Dasher workforce, and 24% of Dashers reported having a disability or long-term illness.

Flexibility emerged as a central theme. Ninety-three percent of Dashers said dashing offers more flexibility than other earning opportunities, and 91% said they would prefer to remain independent contractors rather than become employees. Among Dashers who have used the platform to make up for lost income, 46% said they would have to borrow from friends or family without it, and 42% said they would have to take on credit card debt.

For consumers, the report estimates DoorDash saved more than 650 million hours in 2025. Ninety percent of surveyed consumers said the platform gives them more control over their time, and 86% of parents said it helped them care for loved ones and spend more time with family. Eighty-five percent said DoorDash makes it easier to support local businesses in their community.

The report also highlights Project DASH, DoorDash's social impact program, which has completed more than 8 million deliveries and provided over 135 million meals since 2018 in partnership with food banks, food pantries and nonprofits including United Way, Feeding America partner food banks and Meals on Wheels providers.

Edited by SMDP Staff