Jeremy Ferguson, Director of Operations for Downtown Santa Monica, was found dead this week in his Venice home alongside his wife Mandy Zelinka.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call for a suicide at the Ferguson home at about 10:50 a.m. on April 21. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals, both of whom had been killed by gunshot wounds. Officials said they are still investigating the incident but Ferguson did leave a suicide note with instructions on how to access the property.

Ferguson served as director of operations and placemaking at Downtown Santa Monica Inc., the nonprofit managing the city’s downtown business improvement district and Third Street Promenade.

“Our hearts are broken as we process the news of the passing of Jeremy Ferguson,” said DTSM CEO Debbie Lee. “Jeremy was a cherished member of our team and a true champion for Downtown Santa Monica. His passion for placemaking and the dedication he brought to his work each day made a lasting impact. He will be deeply missed.”

Ferguson brought more than 25 years of public-sector and transit experience to the position. Before joining DTSM, he served as deputy director of public works for the city of Davis and as road services operations administrator for King County, Washington. Earlier in his career, he was elected mayor of Milwaukie, Oregon — a Portland suburb — serving from 2009 until his resignation in February 2015. He also spent 17 years at TriMet, the Portland region’s transit agency, advancing from bus driver to customer information manager.

At DTSM, Ferguson oversaw several high-profile activations, including a redesign of the Ice at Santa Monica seasonal rink, which expanded capacity by 25% and generated nearly $1.1 million in gross revenue during its 2023-24 Netflix-sponsored season. In August 2024, he helped launch Roll at Santa Monica, billed as the city’s first outdoor seasonal roller rink.

Ferguson also served on the board of the Santa Monica History Museum.

Los Angeles County has expanded programs to combat suicide and support those experiencing depression. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, launched nationwide in 2022, provides 24/7 crisis counseling by phone or text. Those in need can call or text 988 or chat via 988lifeline.org.

editor@smdp.com