SMDP
Elks support disabled children

The Santa Monica Elks Lodge recently held a successful Mah Jong Mania fundraiser, raising over $7,000 to help disabled children receive needed therapy. The event drew 60 participants who enjoyed a full day of Mah Jong play with meals and prizes.

By Guest Author
Four women from the Santa Monica Elks Lodge who organized the Mah Jong Mania fundraiser for disabled children's therapy
Elks Members and Chairpersons of the event (L-R): Ilene Knebel, Leading Knight; Gloria Halfacre, Trustee; Dr. Lisette Gold, Trustee; and Mah Jong Instructor.
Tags: Community Santa Monica Elks
