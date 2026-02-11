The Santa Monica Elks Lodge recently held a successful fundraiser to help disabled children receive needed therapy. Over $7,000 was raised at Mah Jong Mania with 60 participants who enjoyed breakfast, lunch, prizes and a full day of Mah Jong play. Pictured - L-R, Elks Members and Chairpersons of the event: Ilene Knebel, Leading Knight, Gloria Halfacre, Trustee, Dr. Lisette Gold, Trustee, and Maj Jong Instructor.
Elks support disabled children
