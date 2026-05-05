FIT4MOM Santa Monica will celebrate moms throughout May with a series of free, family-friendly events as part of its annual Month of Mama celebration, designed to help mothers move their bodies, build friendships and connect with their community.

Events include a free Mamapalooza workout and reception, free Walk Club meet-ups in partnership with Mom Walk Co Santa Monica, plus classes, playdates, expert talks and giveaways.

"We believe moms deserve to be celebrated not just on Mother's Day, but every day," said Johanna Kracke, owner of FIT4MOM Santa Monica. "Month of Mama is our chance to bring our community together, create meaningful connections, and remind moms that they are supported, valued, and never alone."

The Mamapalooza event is described as a mash-up class that showcases multiple FIT4MOM workout formats for a high-energy, total-body workout. Participants will sample several FIT4MOM favorites and experience the supportive community that defines the program. Refreshments, giveaways and a special activity led by The Pump Station and Nurtury will follow.

Mamapalooza will be held Wednesday, May 20, with the workout at 9:30 a.m. and reception at 10:30 a.m. at 2600 Barnard Way, Santa Monica. The event is free with RSVP required.

The free Walk Club meet-ups will be held Saturday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 27, both at 4 p.m. The welcoming, stroller-friendly walks are designed to help moms connect, get fresh air and enjoy movement together. FIT4MOM will lead a stretch at the beginning, and The Mom Walk Co Santa Monica will lead the walks. Registration is required for location details.

All events are open to moms of all fitness levels, whether they are new to FIT4MOM or longtime members of the community.

To view the full schedule of Month of Mama events or reserve a spot, visit santamonica.fit4mom.com/month-of-mama.

Edited by SMDP Staff