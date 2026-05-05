A free screening of the documentary "Food, Inc. 2," followed by a panel discussion, will be held Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. at Miles Playhouse at Christine Emerson Reed Park, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica.

The film is a follow-up to the Oscar-nominated "Food, Inc." Directors Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo reunite with authors Michael Pollan ("The Omnivore's Dilemma") and Eric Schlosser ("Fast Food Nation") to examine corporate consolidation in the American food system and efforts to create a more sustainable future. The film features interviews with U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester, along with farmers, food producers and workers' rights activists.

The post-screening panel will feature Jamiah Hargins, founder of CropSwapLA, and Brianna Moncada, UCLA sustainability manager for housing and hospitality. Christy Wilhelmi, founder of Gardenerd, will moderate.

Admission is free, but registration is required at https://events.humanitix.com/foodinc2filmscreening

Edited by SMDP Staff