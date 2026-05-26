GigXR, Inc., a global leader in holographic healthcare training, announced a transformative evolution of its flagship application, HoloPatient. The company is integrating advanced Conversational AI into the platform while officially declaring the application's availability on Meta Quest headsets.

Since its inception, HoloPatient has been a standard for volumetric video-based learning, allowing students to observe and diagnose lifelike holographic patients. By introducing Conversational AI, GigXR moves beyond observation into active engagement.

Learners can now speak directly to the holographic patient, practicing critical soft skills including patient history taking by asking nuanced questions to uncover symptoms, developing bedside manner with empathy and communication clarity in high-pressure scenarios, and exercising clinical reasoning by receiving real-time, contextually accurate responses from the AI-driven patient.

The update preserves existing features educators trust while adding a layer of interactive realism that was previously impossible. The impact is already being felt in the classroom at the University of Georgia, where students working with the AI-enhanced HoloPatient are rethinking what's possible in clinical training.

"What stood out most was not simply that students learned to use the technology quickly, but that the experience fundamentally shifted how they viewed AI and XR in healthcare," said Michael Fulford, assistant dean for institutional effectiveness and strategic initiatives and director of faculty affairs at the University of Georgia. "Students reported feeling more confident, less anxious about emerging technologies, and more prepared to work in increasingly digital healthcare environments. That combination of engagement, confidence-building, clinical imagination, and workforce readiness is exactly why XAIR (extended reality infused with AI) represents such a powerful direction for the future of health professions education."

While HoloPatient has been accessible on Meta's Quest platform, GigXR is now formally announcing its official support for the hardware. The expansion is intended to make clinical simulation more accessible and affordable for institutions globally.

"Our mission has always been to provide the most immersive, effective training tools to the next generation of healthcare professionals," said David King Lassman, CEO of GigXR. "By combining the power of Conversational AI with the accessibility of the Meta Quest headset, we are removing barriers to high-fidelity simulation and providing a level of engagement that truly prepares learners for the complexities of real-world patient care."

The dual announcement marks a milestone in GigXR's technical roadmap. By leveraging generative AI technologies, GigXR continues to solidify its position as an innovator in the XR healthcare space as the company continues to engage in strategic conversations with the investment community.

GigXR is a provider of holographic healthcare training software. Its flagship product, the Gig Immersive Learning Platform, delivers a catalog of XR training applications developed in partnership with medical institutions.

For more info, visit: www.gigxr.com

Edited by SMDP Staff