CIACLA, in partnership with MART Gallery & Studios, 18th Street Arts Center and Angels Gate Cultural Center, will present The Irish Contemporaries {V}, a group visual arts exhibition running across two Los Angeles-area locations beginning in May.

Featured artists Deirdre Mulrooney and Gearóid O'Dea will be shown at 18th Street Arts Center, 1639 18th St., Santa Monica, from May 15 through June 6. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

A larger roster of spotlight artists — including Anselm and Joan McClain, Barbara Lavery, Bren Holmes, Katie Thibault, Mary J. Sheridan, Robert Fox, Arthur Rosa, Brenda Welsh, Carol Anne McChrystal, Elisabeth Banim, Inés Pesado Catrufo, Jenny Cosgrave, Jerry McGrath, Paul James Kearney, Pete Michels, Shaun O'Connor and Sheila McMullin — will be on view at Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro, from May 16 through June 6. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fifth edition of the series continues CIACLA's mission of showcasing contemporary Irish visual art in Los Angeles. The exhibition centers on themes of storytelling, identity and contemporary lived experience, with Mulrooney's performance- and body-based work addressing displacement and trauma, and O'Dea's mark-making practice exploring memory and personal narrative.

"This multi-site exhibition highlights how Irish-connected artists continue to reinvent how we understand story, culture, and visual language, no matter which side of the Atlantic they're working from," said co-curator Matthew Nevin.

The exhibition is curated by Nevin and Ciara Scanlan, and supported by Culture Ireland, the Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.

For more information, visit https://ciacla.com/the-irish-contemporaries-5/

Edited by SMDP Staff