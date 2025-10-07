Jail-break at the beach

At least two criminals are walking around Santa Monica unsupervised after a pair of disabled ankle monitors were found along the beach.

The Santa Monica police department said tracking and supervision programs are not administered by SMPD and abandoned devices needed to physically inspect them to identify any serial numbers or agency markings before coordinating with the responsible agency — which could include LA County Probation, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or another jurisdiction.

SMPD said it’s rare to receive reports of abandoned monitoring devices in public spaces. If a resident finds one, they should first call the number listed on the back of the device. If they cannot reach anyone or do not receive a call back, they can contact SMPD’s non-emergency line at (310) 458-8491 so they can recover the device and notify the appropriate agency.