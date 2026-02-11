Faux Sweets is bringing back its popular Japanese food replica workshops to Albion Garden on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach on February 21, following a successful debut series where participants created realistic cherry pies and berry pancakes.

Faux Sweets is celebrating the successful debut of its Japanese food-replica workshop series at Albion Garden on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, where participants enjoyed a hands-on experience inspired by Japan's iconic fake-food culture.

Across two workshops held in the morning and afternoon, participants created detailed food replicas. In the morning session, guests crafted a cherry pie, carefully rolling out a clay top crust and hand-cutting heart-shaped pastry trims. Each piece was finished with a meticulous painting process, replicating a perfectly flaky, golden-brown baked surface achieved with a resin "egg wash" brushed on for a realistic glaze.

In the afternoon Very Berry Pancake workshop, participants learned to layer and paint warm, golden pancake tones before layering the stacks with whipped cream and life-like raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. To complete the presentation, syrup was poured over the pancakes and the piece was finished with a fork, resulting in a playful, hyper-realistic dessert replica.

"It was incredibly special to see people fully immersed and genuinely enjoying the process," said Mae Hirota, founder of Faux Sweets. "Watching participants surprise themselves with what they could create and having fun along the way is exactly why I wanted to bring these workshops."

Following the positive response, Faux Sweets announced its next workshop for Saturday, Feb. 21, again hosted at Albion Garden on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach.

Space is limited and expected to fill quickly. On Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, a Strawberry Waffles Workshop will run from 10 a.m. to noon. From 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., both a Double Donut Milkshake Workshop and Very Berry Pancake Workshop will be offered.

