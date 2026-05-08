A John Adams Middle School eighth-grader has been named a regional recipient of the Marian Huhn Memorial Award, presented by the California Junior Scholarship Federation.

Steven Hernandez was selected from the CJSF South Central Region, which covers students from Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, as well as parts of Kern and Inyo counties. The award recognizes outstanding student members who demonstrate a commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.

Hernandez received a $250 award, a certificate and a commemorative medal during an April 18 ceremony at El Segundo High School.

"I was really excited to win the CJSF Marian Huhn Award," Hernandez said. "I honestly didn't expect it and was pretty surprised to be chosen, especially since all the other students were so strong, too. My family came and they were really proud of me, and having my counselor there to support me meant a lot. I'm still kind of taking it all in, but I feel really grateful and happy about the whole experience."

JAMS Principal Martha Chacón praised Hernandez for his achievement.

"Steven exemplifies the very best of our school community," Chacón said. "We are incredibly proud of his achievement and the hard work, integrity and commitment that led to this recognition."