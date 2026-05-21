As California continues grappling with affordability pressures, housing shortages and the long road toward recovery following recent disasters, candidates seeking higher office are increasingly being asked not simply what they stand for, but whether they can effectively deliver results.

For John Erickson, candidate for California Senate District 24, former Mayor and current Councilmember in West Hollywood, that answer begins with experience. Erickson said his campaign is built around a record of advancing legislation on issues affecting working Californians, including housing protections, workers’ rights, climate policy and economic equity. “I have a proven track record of passing bold, courageous legislation,” Erickson said. “As a Councilmember, I co-authored the highest minimum wage in the county. As VP of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and at Alliance for a Better Community, I've successfully taken on the Trump Adminsitration to protect reproductive freedom, access to affordable healthcare and immigrant rights. It is easy to make promises, ascertains, but I know how government works, and I know how to deliver results.”

As families throughout Los Angeles County continue facing rising costs for groceries, gas, rent and healthcare, Erickson said the affordability crisis has become increasingly personal for residents, and himself. “The cost of living is affecting people every single day. People are feeling it everywhere. It is easy to blame the affordability crisis on Trump, but the truth is the state has been putting special interests over families for decades. I am running to bring the kind of systemic change the state has needed for a long time," he said.

As the only renter in the Senate race, Erickson said his own experience navigating Southern California’s housing market has shaped his approach. He pointed to tenant protections enacted during his time in West Hollywood, including a cap on annual rent increases at 3 percent, a model later adopted by Santa Monica. “Housing is personal for me. I understand what people are going through because I live it, my friends live it, my constituents live it," said Erickson.

If elected, Erickson said his immediate priorities would focus on education funding, healthcare affordability and housing production. He pointed to education funding challenges and said California must explore sustainable revenue solutions to protect schools and institutions facing budget pressures.

On healthcare, Erickson emphasized protecting community clinics and organizations such as Planned Parenthood, where he previously served as Vice President, while addressing growing healthcare costs that continue affecting families across the state.

Housing, however, remains one of the district’s most visible challenges because, he says, “Nobody should have to choose between food, medicine and paying the rent. Having a safe and affordable place is essential. “We need more infill housing, mixed use housing and affordable housing at every level. It should not cost more to build an affordable housing unit than a parking space," said Erickson.

Beyond affordability, Erickson said safety and rebuilding efforts will likely define California’s next chapter, particularly following wildfire disasters that exposed vulnerabilities in the state’s emergency response and insurance systems.

He pointed specifically to growing concerns around insurance companies canceling policies or significantly increasing rates, as well as broader concerns over infrastructure and utility accountability. “This will be a long term challenge. Rebuilding communities does not happen overnight,” said Erickson.

He argued that California must take a larger role in supporting local communities during disasters, ensuring emergency resources are available and helping create greater stability for residents facing displacement and uncertainty. “We need government to step up and support implementation at the local level,” Erickson said. “Communities need certainty, they need resources and they need leaders willing to stay engaged for the long haul.”

Erickson also spoke about public safety through a broader lens, emphasizing not only emergency preparedness but community stability, economic security and protecting essential services. He said creating safer communities requires addressing root issues including housing instability, healthcare access and economic opportunity alongside traditional public safety measures.

As his campaign continues, Erickson pointed to support from teachers, nurses, firefighters and labor organizations throughout the district, as well as a coalition of local elected officials and community leaders. “The labor movement has been a major supporter because they know I fight for working people,” Erickson said.

He also emphasized that his campaign is rooted in visibility and local engagement, pledging to hold town halls across every city within the district and meet with major stakeholder groups during his first 100 days if elected. “I want to be more present in the district than in Sacramento,” Erickson said. “People want someone who shows up and knows how to do what he says he’ll do.”