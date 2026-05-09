JPMorganChase announced April 28 that it has become the Official Bank of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as a Founding Partner of the LA28 Games, marking a partnership the firm says will support athletes and create economic impact in Los Angeles and across the United States.

The announcement coincides with America's 250th anniversary. In addition to its Founding Partner role in the Retail Banking category, JPMorganChase is joining as a Worldwide Olympic Partner and will become the first Global Banking Partner in Olympic history.

"Team USA represents the very best of our country: resilience, excellence and the belief that sport can unite and inspire communities across the nation," said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. She said partnerships like this strengthen the foundation that allows athletes to pursue greatness while advancing the broader Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking at JPMorganChase, said the partnership continues the firm's centuries-long history of investing in American people, businesses and communities. "Our unmatched scale, resources and expertise will help ensure the benefits of the LA28 Games extend far beyond the Closing Ceremony, for generations to come," Roberts said.

LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said the Games are about championing athletes, expanding opportunity and leaving a lasting legacy. "Together, we're building an LA28 Games that rise to the scale of Los Angeles and redefine what the Olympic and Paralympic Movement can achieve," Hoover said.

JPMorganChase has been investing in America for 227 years. The firm serves more than 86 million consumers and 7.4 million small businesses through more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia. In greater Los Angeles, it serves more than 5 million customers and 589,000 small business clients through more than 330 branches and 6,000 employees, with investments in affordable housing, wildfire recovery and the entertainment industry.

The firm plans to host financial health workshops at branches and other locations to help athletes plan their financial futures beyond the Games.

JPMorganChase will also partner with NBCUniversal to support multi-platform coverage of the LA28 Games. Mark Marshall, chairman of Global Advertising & Partnerships at NBCUniversal, said the collaboration will deliver storytelling that elevates the Games and inspires viewers.

Edited by SMDP Staff