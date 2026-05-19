Santa Monica police arrested a Los Angeles man on suspicion of kidnapping, rape and other charges following a pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

Officers responded at approximately 12:14 a.m. Saturday to the Vons at 1311 Wilshire Blvd. after a woman reported she had been kidnapped. Investigators determined Jorge Luis Vega, 32, of Los Angeles, knew the victim and the two had been in a dating relationship.

Vega allegedly approached the woman in the parking lot and left the area with her in a vehicle. He also allegedly threatened a witness who attempted to intervene.

Officers and detectives immediately began efforts to locate the victim and suspect. Later Saturday, the woman was found in the city of Beaumont. She was no longer with Vega and was contacted by law enforcement.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers located Vega in Los Angeles. He fled in a vehicle, prompting a pursuit that ended in the 900 block of West 85th Street, where an officer-involved shooting occurred. Vega was taken into custody at the scene. No officers were injured and no gunshot injuries were reported. The victim was not present during the pursuit or shooting.

Vega was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, rape and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. SMPD said it is coordinating with appropriate investigative agencies and will release additional information as it becomes available. The victim's identity is not being released due to the nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hilda Lucero at 310-458-8939, Detective Esteban Hernandez at 310-458-8946, Sgt. Alfonso Lozano at 310-458-8774 or the SMPD Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.