Kidnapping suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles

Santa Monica police took a kidnapping suspect into custody early Sunday morning following a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Los Angeles.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. May 18, officers located the suspect in Los Angeles while investigating a kidnapping involving an adult victim that originated in Santa Monica. The suspect fled in a vehicle, prompting a pursuit that ended near 937 W. 85th St. in Los Angeles, where an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. No officers were injured, and no gunshot injuries were reported.

The adult victim had already been contacted by law enforcement and was not present during the pursuit or shooting.

The investigation remains active. SMPD said it is coordinating with appropriate investigative agencies and will release additional information as it becomes available.