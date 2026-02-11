Korn Ferry has been named a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As the Official Talent & Organizational Consulting Partner, the firm will help build and develop the 5,000-person workforce needed to deliver the Los Angeles Games.

Korn Ferry announced it has established a strategic partnership to serve as a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As the Official Talent & Organizational Consulting Partner for the LA28 Games and Team USA, Korn Ferry will bring the firm's full suite of talent, leadership and organizational capabilities to the event.

Korn Ferry is working closely with LA28 to hire, onboard and develop the nearly 5,000-person workforce needed to deliver the Games, while cultivating leaders and high-performing teams that reflect the spirit of Los Angeles and the Olympics and Paralympics.

"With millions of fans, thousands of athletes and countless volunteers, the LA28 Games will display a beautiful mosaic of people, perspectives and passion on one of the world's most inspiring stages," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO of Korn Ferry. "Our partnership is all about building the culture and energy that will define the Games."

Casey Wasserman, chairperson and president of LA28, said the 2028 Games will celebrate human potential and achievement with moments that unite the Los Angeles community, the nation and people around the globe.

"Our work with Korn Ferry began nearly two years ago with the placement of Reynold Hoover as our CEO," Wasserman said. "Now, through our expanded partnership, we are building the team that will bring the LA28 Games to life and inspire the world."

The partnership has been deployed throughout the organization and will continue to showcase Korn Ferry's brand when the world's attention turns to Los Angeles.

